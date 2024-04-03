Nicole Richie Calls Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Baby Boy the "Absolute Cutest"

Nicole Richie is happy to be a babysitter anytime.
The star of the upcoming Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead remake—which premieres in theaters April 12—gave an inside scoop into her family's newest addition: her brother-in-law Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz's baby boy Cardinal.
"The cutest," Nicole told E! News of her baby nephew at the April 1 premiere of her new movie. "The absolute cutest."
And with Nicole's sister Sofia Richie also expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge—for whom Nicole feels "so excited I can't even stand it—her family's baby boom has the 42-year-old wondering whether she might want another child in her future.
"Today I do not," Nicole, who shares kids Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14 with husband Joel Madden, said. "But ask me next week. I might feel left out, you never know."
Cameron and Benji—who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Raddix—shared the happy news of Cardinal's arrival on March 22.
"He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here," they captioned their joint Instagram post. "For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful."
In the years since she and Benji welcomed Raddix, Cameron had taken a step away from her career in Hollywood in order to spend more time with her family. In fact, the rom-com queen didn't take on any projects after 2014 until signing on for Back in Action, which also stars Jamie Foxx, which began filming in 2022.
It was a career move that the Holiday star never regrets.
"When you're doing something that you know," she told Kevin Hart in 2021, "and you've done well and you know how it works—and it's consumed your whole life for so long—it's kind of a nice thing to kind of go, 'You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me, and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole?'"
And one of the things Cameron wanted to engage with was her growing family.
"It's just a different time in my life now," she shared in an interview with Yahoo Finance that same year. "Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing. So, I can't give...I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."
- Reporting by Will Marfuggi
And for more 2024 celebrity babies, keep reading.