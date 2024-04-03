Nicole Richie Calls Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Baby Boy the "Absolute Cutest"

Watch : Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome Baby No. 2!

Nicole Richie is happy to be a babysitter anytime.

The star of the upcoming Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead remake—which premieres in theaters April 12—gave an inside scoop into her family's newest addition: her brother-in-law Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz's baby boy Cardinal.

"The cutest," Nicole told E! News of her baby nephew at the April 1 premiere of her new movie. "The absolute cutest."

And with Nicole's sister Sofia Richie also expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge—for whom Nicole feels "so excited I can't even stand it—her family's baby boom has the 42-year-old wondering whether she might want another child in her future.

"Today I do not," Nicole, who shares kids Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14 with husband Joel Madden, said. "But ask me next week. I might feel left out, you never know."

Cameron and Benji—who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Raddix—shared the happy news of Cardinal's arrival on March 22.

"He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here," they captioned their joint Instagram post. "For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful."