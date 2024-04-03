Exclusive

Nicole Richie Calls Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Baby Boy the "Absolute Cutest"

Nicole Richie shared some adorable details about her family's newest addition, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's son Cardinal, in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Nicole Richie is happy to be a babysitter anytime. 

The star of the upcoming Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead remake—which premieres in theaters April 12—gave an inside scoop into her family's newest addition: her brother-in-law Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz's baby boy Cardinal.

"The cutest," Nicole told E! News of her baby nephew at the April 1 premiere of her new movie. "The absolute cutest."

And with Nicole's sister Sofia Richie also expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge—for whom Nicole feels "so excited I can't even stand it—her family's baby boom has the 42-year-old wondering whether she might want another child in her future. 

"Today I do not," Nicole, who shares kids Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14 with husband Joel Madden, said. "But ask me next week. I might feel left out, you never know."

 Cameron and Benji—who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Raddix—shared the happy news of Cardinal's arrival on March 22.

"He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here," they captioned their joint Instagram post. "For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful."

In the years since she and Benji welcomed Raddix, Cameron had taken a step away from her career in Hollywood in order to spend more time with her family. In fact, the rom-com queen didn't take on any projects after 2014 until signing on for Back in Action, which also stars Jamie Foxx, which began filming in 2022. 

It was a career move that the Holiday star never regrets. 

"When you're doing something that you know," she told Kevin Hart in 2021, "and you've done well and you know how it works—and it's consumed your whole life for so long—it's kind of a nice thing to kind of go, 'You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me, and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole?'"

And one of the things Cameron wanted to engage with was her growing family. 

"It's just a different time in my life now," she shared in an interview with Yahoo Finance that same year. "Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing. So, I can't give...I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."

- Reporting by Will Marfuggi

And for more 2024 celebrity babies, keep reading. 

Instagram/Kendall Schmidt

Kendall Schmidt & Mica von Turkovich

Big Time Rush member Kendall and his wife Mica announced that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Maple.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post March 22, posting photo of Maple as well as one of Kendall and Mica posing with their baby girl.

Instagram / Blake Horstmann

Giannina Gibelli & Blake Horstmann

The Love is Blind and Bachelorette alums welcomed their son, Heath Orion Horstmann, in March.

"Our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better," they wrote in their announcement. "Thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him. We're parents!"

Katie Couric/Instagram

Ellie Monahan and Mark Dobrosky

Katie Couric became a grandmother after her eldest daughter, Ellie Monahan, welcomed her first baby with her husband, a son named John Albert.

"Mom and Dad (Ellie and Mark) are over the moon (it was a full moon)," she wrote on Instagram March 24. "I am thrilled to have my first grandchild, Carrie can't wait to be a cool Aunt and Molner is enjoying handing out cigars. We feel so blessed."

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

There's something about this family, as the Good Charlotte rocker and the Charlie's Angels alum welcomed their second child—a baby boy named Cardinal Madden.

"He is awesome," they share in a joint Instagram post on March 22, "and We are all so happy he is here!"

David Guetta/Jessica Ledon/Instagram

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon

The “Titanium” artist and Adonai actress shared that they welcomed their first baby together, Cyan.

“Love is in the air,” David and Jessica wrote in a joint Instagram post March 17. “Welcome Cyan.”

Instagram / Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn

The rapper announced the arrival of her daughter Kali Love on March 15. 

Fred Warner/Sydney Warner/Instagram

Sydney Hightower and Fred Warner

The former Bachelor contestant and  San Francisco 49ers linebacker welcomed their first baby, a son named Beau Anthony, on March 7. 

The couple announced the news on Instagram March 11, and noted in the caption that it was the “best day of our lives.”

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Instagram/Chloe Bridges

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges

Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine and wife Chloe Bridges shared that they welcomed their first baby, son Beau Devine, on Feb. 16.

Instagram/Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano

The Wonder Woman star announced on March 6 that she and her husband had welcomed their fourth baby, a daughter named Ori. According to the actress, the name means "my light" in Hebrew.

Tron Austin/Jeong Ah Wang/Instagram

Tron Austin and Jeong Ah Wang

TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is officially a grandmother after her son and wife welcomed their baby girl on March 2.

Brendan Hunt and Shannon Nelson

Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt welcomed his second son with fianceé Shannon Nelson on March 1. The 51-year-old announced on Instagram, “Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs. He’s in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother is recovering peacefully."

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos

On Feb. 29, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott welcomed his first child, daughter MJ, with girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos

Miranda Kerr/Snapchat

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

On Feb. 27, the former Victoria's Secret Angel and Snap Inc. CEO announced the couple welcomed their third baby, a son named Pierre Kerr Spiegel.

Gemma Styles and Michal Mylnowski

On Feb. 23, Harry Styles' older sister announced she and her partner of nine years, Michal Mylnowski, had welcomed a baby girl. The 33-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family."

Instagram / Madisson Hausburg

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto

Two years after the death of their son Elliot, the Siesta Key star and husband Ismael "Ish" Soto welcomed baby girl Sunday Christina Soto.

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner

Their second son, Boone Joseph Russell, arrived on Feb. 13, with mom noting he came "a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing."

Instagram / Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

On Feb. 9, the retired NFL star and country singer welcomed their fourth baby together, a son named Denver Calloway Decker. As she shared on Instagram a week later, "Our beautiful boy is here."

Instagram

Johnny Galecki and Morgan Galecki

In his first interview in years, The Big Bang Theory actor revealed to Architectural Digest he’s now married and that he and his wife welcomed baby girl Oona Evelena.

Nick Viall/Instagram

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

The Bachelor Nation alum and his fiancée welcomed baby girl River Rose Viall Feb. 2: "Named after Natalie's great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now."

Christie Murphy

Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin

The Big Brother alum gave birth to twin girls Sage Martin Murphy and Sela James Murphy in January, she exclusively told E! News

"Since my wife, Jamie and the girls took my last name, we wanted to honor Jamie's full birth name in both of their names," Christie explained. "'James' after Jamie and 'Martin' after her maiden name. It feels special and right!"

Instagram

Ashley Cain

Two years after the death of his baby girl, The Challenge alum welcomed a son with a friend he had been romantically involved with.

"Aliyas Diamond Cain - 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz," he wrote. "I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life. & you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too." 

Instagram / Amanda Stanton

Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel

The Bachelor alum welcomed her third baby, her first with her husband, in late January.

"She's finally here," she wrote on Instagram at the time, noting they named the little one Rosie. "1.24.24 at 1:40pm in room 42."

Their baby girl joins big sisters Kinsley, 11, and Charlie, 10, who Amanda shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps

Nico Michael Phelps entered the world on Jan. 16, joining his three older brothers Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott

The Teen Mom 2 star officially became a mom of seven after she welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl with boyfriend Elijah Scott in January.

Cody Ko, Kelsey Kreppel/Instagram

Kelsey Kreppel and Cody Ko

The YouTube couple welcomed a baby boy in January.

"our little guy arrived last week and everyone is happy and healthy," they wrote on Instagram Jan. 21. "we feel like the luckiest people in the world. we love you, Otis."

Paul Citone/Variety via Getty Images

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their baby's feet, the actor and former Miss World America winner announced the arrival of their first baby together, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel.

Josh is also dad to son Axl, born in 2013, with ex Fergie.

Instagram/Emely Fardo

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo

"Our worlds have been forever changed," the couple wrote on Instagram Jan. 10, announcing the arrival of their daughter Ella Reine Palmer. "Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude."

Instagram/Clare Crawley

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins

The Bachelorette alum and her husband welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, Clare announced Jan. 15.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Prince Felix and Princess Claire

The Luxembourg royal family welcomed their third child on Jan. 7, a baby boy named Balthasar Felix Karl. “He weighs 3,220 kg [7.1 lbs.] and measures 50 cm,” or 7 lbs, 1 oz. and 19.7 inches," a birth annoucement note. “Prince Balthazar and Princess Claire are in perfect health."

photos
View More Photos From 2024 Celebrity Babies
