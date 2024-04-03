Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Oprah and More Celebs Who’ve Reached the Billionaire Milestone

Watch : Rihanna Officially Becomes a Billionaire

Alexa, play "Billionaire."

After all, Forbes released its annual billionaires ranking—which includes every single one of the nearly three thousand CEOs, business moguls, and more who've reached the jaw-dropping status—and among them are some familiar faces like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Jay-Z.

In her first appearance on the list, Taylor even marks an impressive milestone with her $1.1 billion net worth. The "Karma" singer, who takes the 2,545th position in the ranking and is the 14th richest celebrity, is the first musician to make the list solely from her music.

Rihanna, who ranks ninth wealthiest in Hollywood—and charts at No. 2,152 overall—has a net worth of $1.4 billion thanks to Fenty Beauty. The cosmetics line Rihanna co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH—whose CEO Bernard Arnault is the wealthiest person in the world—doubled its revenue in 2022, Forbes reported.

Meanwhile, Kim, who is the sixth richest in Hollywood and 1,851st overall, currently boasts a net worth of $1.7 billion. The Kardashians reality star made the vast majority of her wealth from her stake in her shapewear brand SKIMS, according to the outlet.