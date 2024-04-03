Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Oprah and More Celebs Who’ve Reached the Billionaire Milestone

Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z and George Lucas are among the stars in Hollywood who made Forbes list of billionaires . Keep reading to see the 14th richest celebs.

After all, Forbes released its annual billionaires ranking—which includes every single one of the nearly three thousand CEOs, business moguls, and more who've reached the jaw-dropping status—and among them are some familiar faces like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Jay-Z.

In her first appearance on the list, Taylor even marks an impressive milestone with her $1.1 billion net worth. The "Karma" singer, who takes the 2,545th position in the ranking and is the 14th richest celebrity, is the first musician to make the list solely from her music.

Rihanna, who ranks ninth wealthiest in Hollywood—and charts at No. 2,152 overall—has a net worth of $1.4 billion thanks to Fenty Beauty. The cosmetics line Rihanna co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH—whose CEO Bernard Arnault is the wealthiest person in the world—doubled its revenue in 2022, Forbes reported. 

Meanwhile, Kim, who is the sixth richest in Hollywood and 1,851st overall, currently boasts a net worth of $1.7 billion. The Kardashians reality star made the vast majority of her wealth from her stake in her shapewear brand SKIMS, according to the outlet.

As for Jay-Z, while he's amassed several Grammys in his nearly three decades as a chart-topping rapper, the "Hard Knock Life" artist is also a seasoned businessman. The 54-year-old landed fifth on Hollywood's list and 1,130th in the ranking. 

And since becoming hip-hop's first billionaire in 2019, Jay-Z has doubled his now-$2.5 billion wealth with liquor businesses, including D'USSÉ Cognac and Ace of Spades champagne.

Want to see which celebs made the most exclusive list in the world? Keep reading.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

14. Taylor Swift

Net Worth: $1.1 Billion

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

13. Dick Wolf 

Net Worth: $1.2 Billion

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

12. Magic Johnson 

Net Worth: $1.2 Billion

Harry How/Getty Images

11. LeBron James

Net Worth: $1.2 Billion

David Cannon/Getty Images

10. Tiger Woods 

Net Worth: $1.3 Billion

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

9. Rihanna 

Net Worth: $1.4 Billion

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

8. Tyler Perry

Net Worth: $1.4 Billion

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

7. Peter Jackson 

Net Worth: $1.5 Billion

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

6. Kim Kardashian 

Net Worth: $1.7 Billion

VALERIE MACON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

5. Jay-Z 

Net Worth: $2.5 Billion

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

4. Oprah Winfrey

Net Worth: $2.8 Billion

Mike Powell /Allsport

3. Michael Jordan 

Net Worth: $3.2 Billion

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TCM

2. Steven Spielberg 

Net Worth: $4.8 Billion

David Livingston/Getty Images for AFI

1. George Lucas 

Net Worth: $5.5 Billion

