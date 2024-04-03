Here’s Everything You Need To Build Your Dream Spring Capsule Wardrobe, According to a Shopping Editor

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

From my many years working as a fashion editor-turned-shopping editor, it's safe to say I know my way around building a capsule wardrobe. While I often dip my toes into timely trends that probably won't be around for very long, my way of investing and experimenting in fashion is by sticking to wardrobe essentials. I can't express enough how many times I've impulsively bought pieces that either A: I let sit in my closet for ages with tags on, or B: wore once then never touched again because I was already on to the next trend. But as one learns, less is sometimes more, and building a capsule wardrobe is your way to stay looking trendy by mixing and matching different core pieces from your closet and always having something to wear. Yup, it'll prevent all those breakdowns many of us have when we "have nothing to wear".

Since springtime is officially here and many of us are in full spring-cleaning mode, it's time to also transition our capsule wardrobe. The best part? You're probably already halfway there without even realizing it since many of these staple pieces can be worn year-round. Just think: classic white T-shirts, white sneakers, cute flowy dresses to beat the heat, and lived-in jeans. But beyond these staples, I'm here to show you a few new fashion trends that'll add that extra special touch to your spring wardrobe. And while they may seem timely, these are pieces you can actually style for many more years to come—like cropped trench coats, modern ballet flats, and chic statement belts.

So, if you're ready to curate the ultimate spring capsule wardrobe with a handful of pieces you'll never want to stop wearing, keep scrolling for my top picks.