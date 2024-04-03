Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Surprising Detail About Her and Malcolm McRae's “Secret” Wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy just dropped some new information about her wedding to Malcolm McRae—and it turns out the pair know how to keep a secret.

It might have been April Fool's Day, but this is no prank.

Anya Taylor-Joy—who was previously believed to have gotten married to husband Malcolm McRae in October—recently revealed that wasn't quite the case. Though it does look like the pair had a big celebration at that time, it turns out Anya and Malcolm secretly tied the knot a year and a half earlier. 

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans," the Emma actress began an April 2 Instagram post. "The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you're the coolest."

Anya's post featured an image of her walking down the aisle, clad in the same Dior gown she wore in October, as well as a video of herself donning her veil. She also shared a picture of herself, Malcolm and friend Cara Delevigne and another image of two small cakes shaped like hearts—and not the cartoon version. 

As the 27-year-old herself explained, "Yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat."

Of her beige Dior gown, which was detailed with images of birds and flowers, Anya added explained it had been "beautifully embroidered with our love story" by the designer. 

The Queen's Gambit star and the More musician debuted their romance in May 2021 when they were seen kissing in New York City. They went Instagram official in October of that year, when Malcolm shared photos of the pair holding hands which he captioned, "Supremely happy." 

The couple then sparked engagement rumors the following July when Anya was spotted sporting a ring on that finger—though now, following the pair's wedding timeline revelation, it turns our Anya and Malcolm had already married three months earlier. 

For his part, Malcolm also penned a sweet tribute to his wife for their second wedding anniversary. 

Over an image of Anya posed in her wedding dress and veil, the 29-year-old captioned his own April 2 post, "I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful."

