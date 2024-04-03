Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Surprising Detail About Her and Malcolm McRae's “Secret” Wedding

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae Are Married!

It might have been April Fool's Day, but this is no prank.

Anya Taylor-Joy—who was previously believed to have gotten married to husband Malcolm McRae in October—recently revealed that wasn't quite the case. Though it does look like the pair had a big celebration at that time, it turns out Anya and Malcolm secretly tied the knot a year and a half earlier.

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans," the Emma actress began an April 2 Instagram post. "The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you're the coolest."

Anya's post featured an image of her walking down the aisle, clad in the same Dior gown she wore in October, as well as a video of herself donning her veil. She also shared a picture of herself, Malcolm and friend Cara Delevigne and another image of two small cakes shaped like hearts—and not the cartoon version.

As the 27-year-old herself explained, "Yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat."

Of her beige Dior gown, which was detailed with images of birds and flowers, Anya added explained it had been "beautifully embroidered with our love story" by the designer.