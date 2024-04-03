Travis Kelce Reveals His Summer Plans With Taylor Swift—and They’re Anything But Cruel

Can Travis Kelce go where Taylor Swift goes? The answer is a resounding "duh."
In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed he plans to join the "Cruel Summer" singer in Europe when the international leg of her Eras Tour picks back up in May.
"You know I gotta go support," he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published April 2. "You know it."
And as for which shows he'll be attending? Travis hinted that Taylor's stops in London and Paris will be unmissable.
"The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times," Kelce gushed, "which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up. I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing up."
He went on to note that "Paris is a beautiful city" as well, adding, "She'll be all over. There won't be a bad show, I promise you that."
But Travis noted that his appearance at the shows shouldn't come as a huge surprise. After all, Taylor flew all over the world to cheer him on during the football season.
"We're both very career-driven," the NFL star explained. "We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her—and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season—it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay."
And now that he knows Taylor all too well? Travis said her hits have been in heavy rotation—on and off the field.
"That's my everyday playlist," he said of the "Anti-Hero" singer's music. "Not just my game day."
And that's not the only heart-melting comment Travis, 34, made regarding Taylor, 34, who debuted their romance back in September. The New Heights podcast host also shared the biggest lesson he learned from the Grammy winner as he gears up to host his second annual Kelce Jam music festival May 18, which will feature performances from acts like 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne and Diplo.
"Don't try and be Taylor, that's what I learned," he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published April 2. "Yeah, she's on a whole other stratosphere. She's the best at what she does for a reason."
Praising Taylor for being "so articulate," Travis added, "I'd be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up."
