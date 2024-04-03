Travis Kelce Reveals His Summer Plans With Taylor Swift—and They’re Anything But Cruel

Travis Kelce gave an update on whether he plans to join Taylor Swift in Europe for the international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Can Travis Kelce go where Taylor Swift goes? The answer is a resounding "duh."

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed he plans to join the "Cruel Summer" singer in Europe when the international leg of her Eras Tour picks back up in May.

"You know I gotta go support," he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published April 2. "You know it."

And as for which shows he'll be attending? Travis hinted that Taylor's stops in London and Paris will be unmissable.

"The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times," Kelce gushed, "which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up. I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing up."

He went on to note that "Paris is a beautiful city" as well, adding, "She'll be all over. There won't be a bad show, I promise you that."

But Travis noted that his appearance at the shows shouldn't come as a huge surprise. After all, Taylor flew all over the world to cheer him on during the football season. 

"We're both very career-driven," the NFL star explained. "We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her—and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season—it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay."

And now that he knows Taylor all too well? Travis said her hits have been in heavy rotation—on and off the field. 

"That's my everyday playlist," he said of the "Anti-Hero" singer's music. "Not just my game day."

And that's not the only heart-melting comment Travis, 34, made regarding Taylor, 34, who debuted their romance back in September. The New Heights podcast host also shared the biggest lesson he learned from the Grammy winner as he gears up to host his second annual Kelce Jam music festival May 18, which will feature performances from acts like 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne and Diplo

"Don't try and be Taylor, that's what I learned," he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published April 2. "Yeah, she's on a whole other stratosphere. She's the best at what she does for a reason." 

Praising Taylor for being "so articulate," Travis added, "I'd be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up."

Want more of Travis and Taylor proving jet lag is a choice? Keep reading for a full breakdown of their globe-trotting romance. 

Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

July 2023: So, Make the Friendship Bracelets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story began in July 2023, when the singer's Eras Tour made a stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

As a huge Swiftie, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end caught the show with hopes of giving Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it. However, he failed to complete the pass due to her pre-show rituals.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis shared on the July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast. "So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Summer 2023: This Is Him Trying

After publicly recounting his fumble—a move Taylor would later describe as "metal as hell"—Travis decided to shoot his shot and invite the Grammy winner to watch the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," he shared on The Pat McAfee Show. "I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

Michael Owens/Getty Images

August 2023: Enchanted to Meet You

Travis was rocking a mustache—which he debuted in August during training camp—when he was first introduced to Taylor.

As he later noted of the era, "That 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit, and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / David Eulitt/Getty Images

September 2023: Sparks Fly

By early September, a source close to the situation told E! News that Travis and Taylor were "texting and talking here and there."

"It's been very low-key," the insider explained, "as he's been in season."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

September 2023: Cheer Captain

Accepting Travis' invite, Taylor joined the athlete's mom Donna Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium to watch him and the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. After the game, Taylor and Travis were seen packing PDA at a local bar.

Though folklore had it that it was the couple's first in-person meeting, the "Karma" singer later clarified the two had spent a "significant amount of time" getting to know each other beforehand.

As Taylor noted, "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." 

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

October 2023: Team Up

As an indication that the relationship was heating up, Taylor brought her squad—including friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Antoni Porowski—to watch the Chiefs play against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

October 2023: It's Nice to Have a Friend

Another sign that Travis could be The 1? Taylor started bonding with Brittany Mahomes—the wife of Travis' BFF and teammate Patrick Mahomes—in and outside of NFL games.

Gotham/GC Images

October 2023: Welcome to New York

The couple took their romance to TV, making a surprise appearance on the Oct. 14 episode of Saturday Night Live. Their Big Apple takeover also included the after-party for the NBC sketch show and a date night at the Waverly Inn.

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

November 2023: Karma Is Her Boyfriend

During a bye week, Travis traveled down to Argentina to catch the South American leg of Taylor's Eras Tour. Not only did the NFL star bond with Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, at the Nov. 11 show in Buenos Aires, but he also got a special shoutout from the stage.

"Karma is that guy on the Chiefs," Taylor sang, "coming straight home to me."

After the show, the Midnights artist was seen running up to Travis backstage and greeting him with a passionate kiss.

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

December 2024: Speak Now

Taylor addressed the lavender craze surrounding her appearances at Travis' games.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told Time. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone."

 

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

December 2023: You, Who Charmed Her Dad

The music superstar turned Travis' Dec. 17 game into a family affair, bringing her dad to cheer on her man.

Gotham/GC Images

January 2024: All the Midnights

Taylor and Travis spent their first New Year's Eve together, sharing a romantic kiss when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1.

Kathryn Riley / Contributor (Getty Images)

January 2024: Chosen Family

Continuing to bond with Travis' family, Taylor hung out with his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce at the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

January 2024: Saved by the Perfect Kiss

Taylor joined Travis on the football field when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, a victory that cemented the team's spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. The couple shared a celebratory kiss before exchanging the L-word.

"Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys," he told her. "I love you—so much it's not funny."

 

 

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

February 2024: Super Bowl Champs

The pair locked lips on the field after Travis led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

TikTok

February 2024: TikTok Official

Taylor posted footage of Travis on social media for the first time Feb. 12, poking fun at how she took her parents clubbing with the athlete after the Super Bowl.

