Travis Kelce Reveals His Summer Plans With Taylor Swift—and They’re Anything But Cruel

Watch : Travis Kelce Shares His Summer Plans With Taylor Swift!

Can Travis Kelce go where Taylor Swift goes? The answer is a resounding "duh."

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed he plans to join the "Cruel Summer" singer in Europe when the international leg of her Eras Tour picks back up in May.

"You know I gotta go support," he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published April 2. "You know it."

And as for which shows he'll be attending? Travis hinted that Taylor's stops in London and Paris will be unmissable.

"The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times," Kelce gushed, "which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up. I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing up."

He went on to note that "Paris is a beautiful city" as well, adding, "She'll be all over. There won't be a bad show, I promise you that."