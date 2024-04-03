Sabrina Carpenter Channels 90s Glamour for Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Launch

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
April is shaping up to be the month of Sabrina Carpenter. From her highly-anticipated Coachella debut to her campaign for Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS, all eyes are on Sabrina. Embracing the essence of the 90s, Sabrina brings her signature style and undeniable charm to the forefront of this nostalgic photoshoot for the SKIMS Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody collections.
"Sabrina is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an ‘it' factor that really resonates with the next generation," Kim said in a press release.
The singer shared, "I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!"
Add romance to your spring wardrobe with Sabrina Carpenter-approved SKIMS styles that are available on April 3 at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET.
SKIMS Stretch Lace Babydoll Top & Stretch Lace Brief
Exude elegance and sensuality with this babydoll top that effortlessly enhances your curves. It has adjustable straps to ensure a perfect fit and you can choose from 3 colors. Complete the look with the matching panties.
SKIMS Stretch Lace Halter Mini Dress
This halter mini dress will be your most alluring look yet, while the dreamy cotton candy hue adds a whimsical touch. You can get this style 2 additional colors.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Long Sleeve T-Shirt & High Waisted Thong
This wardrobe essential is sure to become your new obsession. It is made from the softest fabric imaginable, taking comfort to the next level. Emulate Sabrina's look with the high-rise thong.
SKIMS Stretch Lace Corset & Stretch Lace Tie Side Bikini
Elevate your lingerie game with an undeniable combination: a curve-hugging corset and side-tie panties. Choose from 4 stunning colorways.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Bandeau & Fits Everybody Full Brief
This SKIMS bandeau promises to become a staple in your wardrobe, delivering effortless style and unparalleled comfort for every occasion. Channel Sabrina's look with the matching briefs.
SKIMS Stretch Lace Unlined Demi Bra & Stretch Lace Boy Short
This bra offers both comfort and allure in equal measure. The unlined demi cups provide a natural shape and subtle lift, while the vibrant Lemonade hue adds a pop of color to your lingerie collection. Complete the set with these boy shorts.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette & Fits Everybody Brief
Made from luxuriously soft fabric, this bralette has a soft feel against the skin and a flattering fit. Its seamless design ensures a smooth silhouette that will boost confidence with every wear. Complete Sabrina's look with these adorable briefs.
SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bodysuit
This bodysuit is not only incredibly comfortable, but it's also next-level flattering. It is sure to become your new go-to piece in your wardrobe rotation. The new spring colors are to die for.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
You need this bodysuit in your life. It has a seamless fit that flatters every curve. Whether you wear it alone or layer it, this piece will elevate your wardrobe with ease.
SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit
A high neck bodysuit brings sophistication to your wardrobe whether you're going casual or dressing up. And these spring colors are just too good to pass up.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Racerback Bralette
I have this bralette in a few colors. Its seamless design and racerback silhouette provide a sleek and flattering fit, perfect for all-day wear.
Where can I buy SKIMS?
The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter among other retailers.
How much is SKIMS shipping?
The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.
Does SKIMS have plus sizes?
All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. SKIMS Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.
What should I buy from SKIMS?
SKIMS drops new styles and collections all the time, but you can't go wrong with the classics. The ten top-selling SKIMS styles are the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress, Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Cotton Rib Tank, Cotton Rib Boxer, Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette, and the Fits Everybody Thong.
What are the return and exchange policies for SKIMS?
SKIMS returns must be unworn and unwashed with all tags and liners attached. SKIMS has 30-day free returns for store credit on domestic orders. For a refund back to the original payment method, a $6 return shipping fee will apply. Items marked final sale are not eligible for return.