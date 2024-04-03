Sabrina Carpenter Channels 90s Glamour for Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Launch

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

April is shaping up to be the month of Sabrina Carpenter. From her highly-anticipated Coachella debut to her campaign for Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS, all eyes are on Sabrina. Embracing the essence of the 90s, Sabrina brings her signature style and undeniable charm to the forefront of this nostalgic photoshoot for the SKIMS Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody collections.

"Sabrina is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an ‘it' factor that really resonates with the next generation," Kim said in a press release.

The singer shared, "I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!"

Add romance to your spring wardrobe with Sabrina Carpenter-approved SKIMS styles that are available on April 3 at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET.