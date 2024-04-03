Kiernan Shipka Speaks Out on Death of Sabrina Costar Chance Perdomo

Watch : 'Gen V' Star Chance Perdomo Dead at 27

Kiernan Shipka is saying goodbye to a beloved costar.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress paid tribute to Chance Perdomo—who played Ambrose Spellman on the Netflix show—following his sudden death at age 27.

"Oh man this hurts," Kiernan wrote on Instagram April 2. "He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine."

The 24-year-old remembered her friend "Chancey Pants" for being "as playful as he was kind" and "as loving as he was hilarious."

"He never failed to make me laugh," she continued, "and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)"

But the Mad Men alum also knows that he touched the lives of many more people.

"His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people," Kiernan added. "Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will."