Kiernan Shipka Speaks Out on Death of Sabrina Costar Chance Perdomo

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Kiernan Shipka honored her "fiery, creative" costar Chance Perdomo after he died in a motorcycle accident at age 27.

Kiernan Shipka is saying goodbye to a beloved costar.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress paid tribute to Chance Perdomo—who played Ambrose Spellman on the Netflix show—following his sudden death at age 27.

"Oh man this hurts," Kiernan wrote on Instagram April 2. "He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine."

The 24-year-old remembered her friend "Chancey Pants" for being "as playful as he was kind" and "as loving as he was hilarious."

"He never failed to make me laugh," she continued, "and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)"

But the Mad Men alum also knows that he touched the lives of many more people.

"His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people," Kiernan added. "Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will."

Chance tragically died in a motorcycle accident last month, his family and reps confirmed to E! News March 30.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," they said in a statement. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

According to the family, authorities determined that no one else was involved in the crash.

Read on to see more moving tributes to the Gen V actor.

Patrick Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Patrick Schwarzenegger

"This hurts," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, March 30. "A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance."

Instagram

Kiernan Shipka

"Chancey Pants," she wrote on Instagram. "Oh man this hurts. He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine…As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.) His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will."

Skye P. Marshall/Instagram

Skye P. Marshall

"Chance was my baby," she wrote on Instagram. "A kind, precious man who’s extraordinarily gifted, very intelligent, loving hugger, energetic, radiant force of nature with a beautiful vibrant soul and a bright childlike smile, moving to the beat of his own drum."

"The last communication we shared was last month, and my final words to him were, 'I love you!!' and he knew it," Skye continued. "I’m in a state of shock and devastation, as so many are. I’m not ready to process this pain."

Lucy Davis/Instagram

Lucy Davis

"I saw Chance just before Christmas and, as usual, he had a beaming smile on his face, and was so happy with the work he was doing on Gen V," she shared on Instagram. "Playing his aunt on sabrina was like I had a brother on set with me. He was so cheeky and joined me in all the prank playing. And although we laughed a lot, you could have really deep and soulful conversations with Chance."

"I can’t believe I’m writing in the past tense," Lucy admitted. "So many of us Sabrina cast and crew have been talking and texting, confused and in shock by the suddenness of his loss."

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa/Instagram

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

"There aren’t a lot of words for news as shocking and devastating as this," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator wrote on Instagram. "Besides being one of the most talented young actors I’ve ever had the privilege to work with, @chance_perdomo was, truly, a light."

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Oh, how I wish Aunt Zelda’s words were true today (and perhaps they are): 'There is no true death for witches, only transformation.' Rest in peace, Chance. We all loved you so, so much, cousin."

Em Haine/Instagram

Em Haine

"Sweetest Chancey," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress began on Instagram, "The lightest, realest, kindest amongst em. Always had words for me, the affirming and grounding kind. Always had laughs. Wish we had more time on this earth together brother."

Chizzy Akudolu/X

Chizzy Akudolu

Chizzy, who starred in an episode of Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators with Chance in 2017, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "A gracious, talented actor. I saw him again a couple of years later and he was still humble. He had a beautiful light and it was gorgeous to see him thrive. Rest in perfect peace, Chance."

Gen V/Instagram

Producers of Gen V

"Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, and incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person," the producers of The Boys spinoff wrote on the official Instagram account. "We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague." 

