YouTuber Aspyn Ovard Files for Divorce From Parker Ferris Same Day She Announces Birth of Baby No. 3

Watch : The Biggest Celebrity BREAKUPS of 2023

Aspyn Ovard is unsubscribing from married life.

The YouTuber—who has over 3.2 million subscribers on the video platform—filed for divorce from her husband Parker Ferris on April 1, the same day she announced the birth of the couple's third daughter together, according to documents obtained by People.

Additional details of the baby girl—including her name and exact birthday—have not been shared, though Aspyn said in the birth announcement that she gave birth early at 34 weeks into her pregnancy. As she noted in the caption of a TikTok announcing the newborn's arrival, "Sweet baby was ready to be born i guess."

In another TikTok video posted hours later, Parker stood by her hospital bed. While wearing his wedding band, he pointed to Aspyn's stomach and lip-synced along to an audio track, saying, "That's my friend in there."

Aspyn—who typically does not wear her wedding ring—continued to share videos documenting the birth on April 2. In one clip, the 27-year-old said she's still "in shock" over the entire experience.