Oliver Hudson Clarifies Comments on Having "Trauma" From Goldie Hawn

Oliver Hudson wants to clear the air.
The Cleaning Lady actor clarified that his words were "taken so far out of context" after sharing on his podcast that he experienced childhood trauma from mom Goldie Hawn's Hollywood lifestyle.
"If you listen to the whole thing," Oliver told his cohost and sister Kate Hudson during an March 31 episode of their Sibling Rivalry podcast, "it's more about my child feelings in that moment rather than me and how I feel about Mom as a parent."
And while the 47-year-old expressed being "afraid to talk about it to inflame this even more," he felt it was necessary to clarify that there was actually "no trauma" from Goldie, who started dating partner Kurt Russell one year after splitting from Oliver and Kate's father Bill Hudson in 1982.
"I don't know who I would be without my mother," he continued. "I can't even fathom it. The love that I have for her and the respect and the reverence that I have for her is beyond anything."
The Rules of Engagement alum jokingly concluded, "In retrospect, I'm just gonna shut the f--k up from now on."
Oliver's explanation comes two weeks after he recounted discovering he had unexpected trauma from his mom during a wellness retreat.
"I went in there thinking it was all going to be about my dad and then [Kurt Russell], my stepdad who raised me," Oliver said on the March 17 Sibling Rivalry episode. "My mom was going to be easy-breezy, because she was always the constant in my life."
The Nashville star—who shares daughter Wilder Brooks Hudson, 16, with wife Erinn Bartlett—soon realized his expectation would be "totally flipped on its head," saying that, instead, his "mother was the one that came up the most."
Oliver added, "My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough."
And while he believes Goldie is "an amazing mother," Oliver said she made him feel "unprotected" at times, noting, "She would be working and away or she had new boyfriends that I didn't really like. She would be living her life."