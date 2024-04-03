Oliver Hudson Clarifies Comments on Having "Trauma" From Goldie Hawn

Watch : Goldie Hawn's Surprise Reaction to Oliver Hudson's New FOX Show

Oliver Hudson wants to clear the air.

The Cleaning Lady actor clarified that his words were "taken so far out of context" after sharing on his podcast that he experienced childhood trauma from mom Goldie Hawn's Hollywood lifestyle.

"If you listen to the whole thing," Oliver told his cohost and sister Kate Hudson during an March 31 episode of their Sibling Rivalry podcast, "it's more about my child feelings in that moment rather than me and how I feel about Mom as a parent."

And while the 47-year-old expressed being "afraid to talk about it to inflame this even more," he felt it was necessary to clarify that there was actually "no trauma" from Goldie, who started dating partner Kurt Russell one year after splitting from Oliver and Kate's father Bill Hudson in 1982.

"I don't know who I would be without my mother," he continued. "I can't even fathom it. The love that I have for her and the respect and the reverence that I have for her is beyond anything."