The Real Reason Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Don't Share Photos of Baby Girl London

Watch : Paris Hilton Celebrates Easter With Adorable Photoshoot Featuring Son Phoenix

Paris Hilton has a simple reason for not sharing pictures of her baby girl.

The heiress' husband Carter Reum revealed that the couple aren't ready to share photos of 4-month-old daughter London—yet.

In response to a fan anxious to see snaps of the little one, Carter wrote on Instagram March 31, "Not quite ready to share her w the world."

But the 43-year-old—who also shares 15-month-old son Phoenix with Paris—was willing to provide some details, adding, "but she's adorable and looks just like her mamma."

Carter's sentiment was similar to one Paris shared on TikTok, when a fan commented on a March 26 video of Phoenix saying, "I can't wait until you feel safe enough to show us his sister." Paris replied, "love you, soon."

But Paris' desire to keep her family private is nothing new. In fact, the 43-year-old has been candid about wanting her personal life to stay personal.