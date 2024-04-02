The Real Reason Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Don't Share Photos of Baby Girl London

Paris Hilton has a simple reason for not sharing pictures of her baby girl.
The heiress' husband Carter Reum revealed that the couple aren't ready to share photos of 4-month-old daughter London—yet.
In response to a fan anxious to see snaps of the little one, Carter wrote on Instagram March 31, "Not quite ready to share her w the world."
But the 43-year-old—who also shares 15-month-old son Phoenix with Paris—was willing to provide some details, adding, "but she's adorable and looks just like her mamma."
Carter's sentiment was similar to one Paris shared on TikTok, when a fan commented on a March 26 video of Phoenix saying, "I can't wait until you feel safe enough to show us his sister." Paris replied, "love you, soon."
But Paris' desire to keep her family private is nothing new. In fact, the 43-year-old has been candid about wanting her personal life to stay personal.
"I've given my whole life to everyone for so long," Paris said of welcoming her son on the second season of her show Paris in Love. "It's just been really important to me to keep this a secret...It's just the first time that something is just mine."
One thing Paris has shared? She couldn't be happier to have added London to her family.
"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and little girl," Paris told TODAY in November after London's birth. "We're just over the moon."
Adding that she is "loving my mom era," she continued, "I just feel so at peace. I'm just so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life we are building together. And I couldn't imagine anything else."
Keep reading for more of Paris and Carter's most adorable family moments.