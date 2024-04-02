The Real Reason Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Don't Share Photos of Baby Girl London

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum shared why they've chosen to keep photos of 4-month-old daughter London off the internet.

Paris Hilton has a simple reason for not sharing pictures of her baby girl.

The heiress' husband Carter Reum revealed that the couple aren't ready to share photos of 4-month-old daughter London—yet.

In response to a fan anxious to see snaps of the little one, Carter wrote on Instagram March 31, "Not quite ready to share her w the world."

But the 43-year-old—who also shares 15-month-old son Phoenix with Paris—was willing to provide some details, adding, "but she's adorable and looks just like her mamma."

Carter's sentiment was similar to one Paris shared on TikTok, when a fan commented on a March 26 video of Phoenix saying, "I can't wait until you feel safe enough to show us his sister." Paris replied, "love you, soon."

But Paris' desire to keep her family private is nothing new. In fact, the 43-year-old has been candid about wanting her personal life to stay personal.

"I've given my whole life to everyone for so long," Paris said of welcoming her son on the second season of her show Paris in Love. "It's just been really important to me to keep this a secret...It's just the first time that something is just mine."

One thing Paris has shared? She couldn't be happier to have added London to her family.

"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and little girl," Paris told TODAY in November after London's birth. "We're just over the moon."

Adding that she is "loving my mom era," she continued, "I just feel so at peace. I'm just so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life we are building together. And I couldn't imagine anything else."

Keep reading for more of Paris and Carter's most adorable family moments.

TikTok / Paris Hilton

Kisses From Mommy

The heiress and her son Phoenix appear in a sweet TikTok posted just before New Year's Eve 2023.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Think Pink

After Paris Hilton announced that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed daughter London, she posted this photo of herself and son Phoenix in front of a pink Christmas tree.

She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas!"

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Happiest Place on Earth

Paris took Phoenix to Disneyland to celebrate his first Christmas.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Easy Rider

"My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete," Paris wrote on Instagram in January 2024. "Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy." 

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Giving Thanks

Paris and Carter celebrated Phoenix's first Thanksgiving with a giant turkey feast.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Flyer

Phoenix was already racking up frequent flyer miles before his first birthday.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Burning Bright

The Simple Life alum snuggled Phoenix under a Chanel neon light.

Instagram

Simply Adorable

The mother-son duo shared a loving glance.

Paris Hilton/ Instagram

Burberry Baby

Little Phoenix rocked Burberry for his first trip to New York City.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Family Moments

Nicky Hilton's daughters Lily-Grace Victoria and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn spent some time with their baby cousin Phoenix.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Good Morning

Paris woke up to Phoenix all dressed up in an adorable chicken beanie on Halloween morning.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Elmo

Phoenix looked adorable dressed as Elmo for spooky season.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Pool Day

Paris and her son made a splash on Labor Day 2023.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Big Smiles

The DJ and Phoenix shared a laugh during a mother-son stroll in the park.

