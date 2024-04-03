Gray Hair? Do a Root Touch-Up at Home With These Must-Haves

Shop root touch-up essentials, including hair powders and sprays, for great gray hair coverage.

By Lily Rose Apr 03, 2024 4:47 PMTags
SHOP Gray Hair? Do a Root Touch-Up main imageE! Illustration / Getty Images

Gray hair is natural, beautiful, and so normal. But that doesn't necessarily mean you want to rock it. If you have gray roots growing in and don't have time for a salon visit, our selection of root touch-up spray and powder can help cover gray hair in a snap.

These temporary root touch-up solutions come in a wide range of colors, application types, and price points. These powder and spray options can provide great coverage and leave your hair looking like you just left a salon appointment.

They can help with touching up the incoming gray roots of your natural hair, touching up stubborn gray roots peeking through permanent color, and dealing with a bunch of regrowth that weaves together gray and your natural color.

Hair dyes can be expensive and can take a long time to apply. These gray hair touch-up essentials and root concealer options deliver hugely on hair color in just seconds. Yes, you totally can wait a little bit longer for your next salon appointment. These root touch-up options have got you (and your silver strands) covered.

Check out our selection of root touch-up options below.

 

