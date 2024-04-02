The Fate of Grey's Anatomy Revealed After 20 Seasons

Watch : 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Gears Up for Season 20: EXCLUSIVE

Grey's Anatomy won't be hanging up its white coat just yet.

The ABC series has been renewed for a 21st season, extending its run as primetime TV's longest-running primetime medical drama, according to show creator Shonda Rimes.

"The loyalty and love of Grey's Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season," she told E! News in an April 1 statement, "and I could not be more grateful."

Rimes also confirmed that showrunner Meg Marinis—who replaced Krista Vernoff at the end of season 19—will continue serving her current role. Praising Marinis, she called the showrunner's storytelling "a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive."

Rimes added, "I can't wait to see what she has in store for next season."

News of the renewal comes just weeks after the premiere of Grey's Anatomy's 20th season, the first one since Ellen Pompeo stepped back from her lead role as Meredith Grey. However, the actress remains a part of the main cast as the show's narrator, with a new generation of physicians and interns—including Natalie Morales, Nico Terho and Midori Francis—scrubbing in.