The Fate of Grey's Anatomy Revealed After 20 Seasons

Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for a 21st season, with show creator Shonda Rimes saying that she "could not be more grateful" for fans' enduring support.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 02, 2024 10:11 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyCelebrities
Grey's Anatomy won't be hanging up its white coat just yet.

The ABC series has been renewed for a 21st season, extending its run as primetime TV's longest-running primetime medical drama, according to show creator Shonda Rimes.

"The loyalty and love of Grey's Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season," she told E! News in an April 1 statement, "and I could not be more grateful."

Rimes also confirmed that showrunner Meg Marinis—who replaced Krista Vernoff at the end of season 19—will continue serving her current role. Praising Marinis, she called the showrunner's storytelling "a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive."

Rimes added, "I can't wait to see what she has in store for next season."

News of the renewal comes just weeks after the premiere of Grey's Anatomy's 20th season, the first one since Ellen Pompeo stepped back from her lead role as Meredith Grey. However, the actress remains a part of the main cast as the show's narrator, with a new generation of physicians and interns—including Natalie Morales, Nico Terho and Midori Francis—scrubbing in.

"I gotta mix it up a little bit," Pompeo explained in 2022 of decision to reduce her appearances. "My brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new. You can't do The New York Times crossword puzzle every single day."

 

Anne Marie Fox/Disney via Getty Images

Now, only two other OG cast members remain on the Grey's lineup: Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber). But for the duo, Meredith's presence will always be felt at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

"As far as our story tones are concerned, we still have that Meredith voice there," Wilson told E! News in 2022. "The thing we've learned over the seasons is that Grey's maintains its feel no matter who is there, no matter which characters are there."

Pickens Jr. agreed, adding that their colleague "will hover over the show as long as the show is in existence."

What other TV shows are getting another season? Keep reading to find out.

