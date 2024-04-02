Yellowstone Actor Mo Brings Plenty’s Nephew Missing: Costar Cole Hauser and More Ask for Help

After Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty's nephew Cole Brings Plenty was reported missing April 1, his costars Cole Hauser, Michelle Randolph and more took to social media to help the search.

Friends, coworkers and family are looking for Cole Brings Plenty

After the 27-year-old, a nephew of Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty who has also appeared as Pete Plenty Clouds in the Yellowstone spinoff 1923was reported missing on April 1, several stars from the TV drama universe rallied to help bring him home. 

"My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing," Yellowstone star Cole Hauser wrote in an April 2 Instagram post. "He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City."

The 49-year-old, who plays Rip Wheeler on the Peacock series, went on to request that anyone with "information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police."

And Hauser isn't the only star to assist in the search for Cole, who was last seen on March 31, driving his white Ford Explorer out of Lawrence, Kansas. His costars Michelle Randolph and Kelsey Asbille also shared messages, calling on people to help locate the model, who first raised alarms when he missed an appointment with his agent. 

"If you have any information," Asbille wrote atop an April 2 Instagram Story providing details on Cole's appearance and his last whereabouts, "please contact @bellebringsplenty."

Joseph Brings Plenty Sr. / Facebook

Cole's 1923 cast mates also alerted their followers of his disappearance on social media, with Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer and Amina Nieves all reposting his missing person's flyer to their Instagram Stories. 

"Please boost. Please, please, please boost," Nieves pleaded in her post. "Share until you can't share anymore."

In an April 2 Instagram post from Cole's sister Belle Brings Plenty, the actor is described as being 5-foot-10 with "long, black" hair and "brown" eyes. Belle also provided contact information, urging anyone with possible tips to call 605-964-6398 or reach out on social media.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She added, "We are continuing to pray for my brothers safety and that he is found."

Cole's dad, Joseph Brings Plenty Sr. also shared a similar sentiment in an April 1 Facebook post, writing that his family was "worried about him," before adding, "Love you son, just reach out to me, messaging you on your phone."

E! News reached out to Kansas City police and Cole's rep for additional information but has not heard back. 

