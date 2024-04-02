Yellowstone Actor Mo Brings Plenty’s Nephew Missing: Costar Cole Hauser and More Ask for Help

Watch : Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren on "VIGOROUS" Yellowstone Prequel 1923

Friends, coworkers and family are looking for Cole Brings Plenty.

After the 27-year-old, a nephew of Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty who has also appeared as Pete Plenty Clouds in the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, was reported missing on April 1, several stars from the TV drama universe rallied to help bring him home.

"My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing," Yellowstone star Cole Hauser wrote in an April 2 Instagram post. "He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City."

The 49-year-old, who plays Rip Wheeler on the Peacock series, went on to request that anyone with "information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police."

And Hauser isn't the only star to assist in the search for Cole, who was last seen on March 31, driving his white Ford Explorer out of Lawrence, Kansas. His costars Michelle Randolph and Kelsey Asbille also shared messages, calling on people to help locate the model, who first raised alarms when he missed an appointment with his agent.