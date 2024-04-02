Travis Kelce Shares Biggest Lesson He's Learned from Taylor Swift

Watch : Kylie Kelce Reacts to Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Romance

Taylor Swift is rubbing off on Travis Kelce.

As the Kansas City Chiefs player gets ready to host his second annual Kelce Jam music festival, he's sharing some of the tips and tricks he's learned from his Grammy-winning girlfriend.

"Don't try and be Taylor, that's what I learned," Travis told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published April 2. "Yeah, she's on a whole other stratosphere. She's the best at what she does for a reason."

The three-time Super Bowl winner continued his praise of the "Cruel Summer" singer, noting that she's "so articulate" in everything thing she does. "That's the beauty of it," he noted. "I'd be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up."

And with artists like Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz taking the stage at Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City May 18, the athlete is more than ready to enjoy the show.