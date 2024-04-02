Meghan Markle Makes Rare Public Appearance at Children's Hospital

Watch : Meghan Markle Returns To Social Media For First Time In Nearly 4 Years

Once upon a time, Meghan Markle hosted a very special reading session.

In a rare public appearance, the Duchess of Sussex surprised patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles with a fun-filled story time. As seen in video footage provided to E! News of her March 21 visit, Meghan put her performing skills to the test, providing voices to characters as she read to kids receiving treatment at the medical center.

"This is one of my favorites," the 42-year-old shared as she pulled out a copy of Rosie Revere, Engineer, adding that it's "such a great book."

Elsewhere during her visit, Meghan—who shares Archie Harrison, 4, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 2, with husband Prince Harry—led an impromptu sing-along as she read Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons.

"My buttons, my buttons," she sang, bopping in her seat. "My two groovy buttons."

After finishing the story, Meghan told the group, "This was a great choice, friends."