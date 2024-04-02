Meghan Markle Makes Rare Public Appearance at Children's Hospital

Once upon a time, Meghan Markle hosted a very special reading session.
In a rare public appearance, the Duchess of Sussex surprised patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles with a fun-filled story time. As seen in video footage provided to E! News of her March 21 visit, Meghan put her performing skills to the test, providing voices to characters as she read to kids receiving treatment at the medical center.
"This is one of my favorites," the 42-year-old shared as she pulled out a copy of Rosie Revere, Engineer, adding that it's "such a great book."
Elsewhere during her visit, Meghan—who shares Archie Harrison, 4, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 2, with husband Prince Harry—led an impromptu sing-along as she read Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons.
"My buttons, my buttons," she sang, bopping in her seat. "My two groovy buttons."
After finishing the story, Meghan told the group, "This was a great choice, friends."
The visit was a part of as part of the hospital's Make March Matter, an annual fundraiser that "unites celebrities, businesses, and the greater community in support of its mission of creating hope and building healthier futures," according to a press release. Meghan took part in CHLA's Literally Healing, an innovative reading program that strengthens families through additional therapeutic literary resources.
And Meghan is no stranger to children's books. After all, the Suits alum penned The Bench—a story centered around the bond between fathers and sons—in 2021.
"I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie," she shared in YouTube video that same year, "and then turned it into a book."
In fact, Meghan even gave a shoutout to Harry and their oldest child on the first page.
As she wrote in the dedication: "For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump."