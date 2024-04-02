Lizzo Clarifies Comments on Quitting

Watch : Lizzo Seemingly Quits Hollywood Over “Lies” Told About Her

Lizzo just took a DNA test—turns out she's 100 percent not quitting music.

Days after the "Truth Hurts" singer shared a cryptic Instagram story about quitting, Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) set the record straight in a social media video.

"I want to make this video because I just need to clarify when I say, ‘I quit,' I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention," Lizzo said in an April 2 Instagram post. "What I'm not going to quit, is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people—because I know I'm not alone."

The 35-year-old—who made her announcement in a bright blue one-piece swimsuit from her brand Yitty and matching eyeshadow, along with light beachy curls—indicated she was continuing her music career for the people who've supported her.

"In no way shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive," she continued. "If I could just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I've done even more than I could've hoped for."