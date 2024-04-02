Festival-Approved Bags That Are Hands-Free & Trendy for Coachella, Stagecoach & Beyond

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What's not to love about music festivals? You get to see your favorite artists perform live, snap amazing photos with friends, indulge in some yummy food and drinks and, most importantly, put together some fire outfits. If you're looking forward to the festival fashion this year, you're not alone. We can't help but predict all the show-stopping Coachella and Stagecoach 2024 trends because of how excited we are.
If you've already planned the perfect outfit and makeup to go along with your festival fit, don't forget about accessories. Jewelry and handbags have the power to make or break your ensemble, and luckily, we rounded up some of the cutest, hands-free belt bags, crossbodies and more to complete your look, whether you're hitting up the Aperol Aperitivo Italiano Experience or indulging in 818 Tequila's western-themed Outpost. From clear belt bags to rhinestone-studded crossbody purses, there's something ideal for Coachella, Stagecoach, Lollapalooza, and beyond!
Scroll below and get to shopping our guide to the trendiest, practical and versatile music festival-approved bags.
ZORFIN Fanny Packs
You can't go wrong with a plain black fanny pack for a music festival. This crossbody fanny pack is super spacious and lightweight, and on sale for just $11. It has multiple pockets and card slots. This belt bag worked wonders for me; I used it to fit a long-sleeve top, my ID, cosmetics and phone at Outside Lands.
Rhinestone Chest Bag
This rhinestone belt bag will add the perfect amount of glimmer to your festival outfit. You can wear it around your chest or waist for a convenient, hands-free look. It comes with an adjustable strap, lots of compartments for all your festival necessities and a sturdy buckle.
Sunwel Fashion Fringe Bag
Made of soft, vegan suede with trendy fringe, you'll want to carry this crossbody into the sunset. The straps are adjustable, it comes in blue and brown, and there's plenty of room for your festival essentials.
Clear Crossbody Purse
This clear crossbody purse is the perfect simple bag to take along with you to any music festival. It's stadium-approved, waterproof and big enough to hold your phone, ID, cosmetics and wallet. The strap is adjustable, too!
MARA NEOPRENE PHONE SLING
Available in a ton of colors, you might find that this phone sling becomes your everyday bag. It features a soft, neoprene exterior, adjustable straps, an elastic loop for your chapstick, so many pockets, card slots, and a D-ring for keys -- need I say more?
Jet Set Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
This black crossbody bag has an edgy chain detailing and lots of compartments for all your essentials. You can wear it as a shoulder bag or crossbody, which we definitely suggest for music festivals. Plus, it's currently on sale from $398 to $55 (and that includes an extra 20% off).
GORGLITTER Women's Metallic Shoulder Bag
This metallic studded shoulder bag is super cute and currently priced at just $24. It has a zipper closure and adjustable straps, and would look super cute with a pre-festival pool party outfit.
ALL ABOUT CROSSBODY BAG
With this soft, Athleta crossbody, you're ready to hit up any concert or festival. It's made of recycled polyester, features adjustable straps, and reviewers rave that the size is "perfect" and can fit all your essentials without being bulky.
Clear Fanny Pack
This clear fanny pack is another reliable and durable festival-approved bag option that you can wear around your waist or as a crossbody. It has close to 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and reviewers are calling it "sturdy," "perfect" and a "great little fanny pack."
Clare See Through Crossbody
Score this $199 Kate Spade see through crossbody for just $79 and you'll be the chicest one at the festival. It features 3 credit card slots, a gorgeous green strap, and a transparent exterior. A reviewer raves that it's the "perfect concert bag."
Holographic Transparent Backpack
This clear backpack has a futuristic, holographic shine that we love. It's a stylish backpack for all your festival essentials, with adjustable straps and a zip-up front pouch.
adidas Unisex-Adult Festival Crossbody Bag
Multiple zippered pockets and adjustable straps make this adidas crossbody as functional as it is sporty. It has just enough room for your essentials and can be thrown in the washing machine when it needs a refresh.
Cream Oversized Multi Pocket Fanny Pack
This oversized multi pocket fanny pack has lots of zippers, adjustable straps and utility-inspired details. It's the perfect bag to pair with parachute pants and an ultra-cool bodysuit.
Mkono Clear Bag
Looking for a different take on the clear bag? Then this crossbody is a great option. It features a removable, macrame tassel that elevates the look and a thick, adjustable canvas strap. Reviewers add that it's also really cute.
AMHDV Women Multipurpose Crossbody Bag
This multipurpose crossbody bag is super trendy and functional. It has a small coin purse that you can detach, along with different length chains and straps. It's like having multiple bags in one.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
The lululemon belt bag was made for on-the-go use, so it's especially handy for any festival you're attending. The belt bag will allow you to enjoy each show hands-free and in style. You can wear it as a crossbody or around your waist, and it's spacious enough to fit your everyday essentials. It also comes in a ton of cute colors for just $38.
Fjallraven Women's Kanken Hip Pack
This Fjallraven hip pack comes in three cute spring colors, like this frost green shade. It has a bunch of positive ratings on Amazon, and it's perfect for any festival.
One reviewer shares, "Sturdy, easy to clean. Perfect size. Big enough to hold a lot but small enough so it's light weight. Love it! I've had it for a few months now and have traveled a lot with it. It's amazing and I'm glad I got it."
Hudson Sling Bag
This Free People sling bag comes in a ton of cute colors, and it's so spacious and easy to carry around.
One reviewer shares, "This bag is my new go to. I love the material and side- there is even a secret pocket in the front that is perfect to slip your phone into."
When Is Coachella 2024?
If you're planning on heading to the Coachella festival this year, it takes place over two weekends: April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, 2024.
When Is Stagecoach 2024?
And if the Stagecoach festival is more your vibe, that occurs from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28, 2024.
