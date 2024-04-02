Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Thanks Fans for Outpouring of Support After Ex Konstantin Koltsov's Death

Aryna Sabalenka is grateful for all the kindness sent her way.
Two weeks after her hockey player ex Konstantin Koltsov died, the tennis pro expressed her appreciation for the heartfelt messages she's received from followers.
"I want to take a moment to say thank you to all my fans for your outpouring [of] love and support during this difficult time," Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram Stories April 1. "Your kind words mean so much and I carry them with me every day. I am so grateful for you all."
Russian hockey club Salavat Yulaev announced Koltsov's death on March 18.
"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev coach Konstantin Koltsov has passed away," the organization wrote in part of a statement at the time. "He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans."
The Miami-Dade Police Department told E! News it appears Koltsov died by suicide while he was in Florida and that "no foul play is suspected." He was 42 years old.
Calling Koltsov's death "an unthinkable tragedy," Sabalenka noted on Instagram Stories that while they "were no longer together, my heart is broken."
However, the 25-year-old couldn't mourn completely out of the public eye as she competed in the Miami Open March 22. Sabalenka exited the tournament the following day after losing in round 32.
In addition to working for Salavat Yulaev, Koltsov was part of the Belarus national team at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics and played for the Pittsburgh Penguins. After his death, members of the hockey community paid tribute.
"The Penguins extend their deepest condolences ot the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov," a message shared by the team March 19 read. "The native of Belarus was the Penguins' first-round draft choice in 1999 and was with the team from 2003-2006, playing 144 NHL games. Konstantin was a teammate of both Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux during the 2005-06 season."
Several tennis stars also shared their support for Sabalenka.
"I can't even imagine what she's going through right now," Caroline Wozniacki said during a Miami Open press conference, per a video shared by The Guardian. "And as I'm saying that, I'm almost tearing up. It's such a terrible situation, and it's so hard."
She continued, "I reached out to her, and I told her that I was here if she needed anything. I love Aryna. I think she's such a great person. She's always so happy and out there. And to see her go through that, it's heartbreaking."
