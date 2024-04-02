Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Thanks Fans for Outpouring of Support After Ex Konstantin Koltsov's Death

Two weeks after Konstantin Koltsov died, tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, who was previously in a relationship with the hockey player, expressed her appreciation for the kindness she's received from fans.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 02, 2024 8:18 PMTags
SportsCelebritiesTennis
Watch: Konstantin Koltsov, Former NHL Player & Boyfriend of Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka, Dead at 42

Aryna Sabalenka is grateful for all the kindness sent her way. 

Two weeks after her hockey player ex Konstantin Koltsov died, the tennis pro expressed her appreciation for the heartfelt messages she's received from followers.

"I want to take a moment to say thank you to all my fans for your outpouring [of] love and support during this difficult time," Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram Stories April 1. "Your kind words mean so much and I carry them with me every day. I am so grateful for you all." 

Russian hockey club Salavat Yulaev announced Koltsov's death on March 18. 

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev coach Konstantin Koltsov has passed away," the organization wrote in part of a statement at the time. "He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans." 

The Miami-Dade Police Department told E! News it appears Koltsov died by suicide while he was in Florida and that "no foul play is suspected." He was 42 years old. 

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

Calling Koltsov's death "an unthinkable tragedy," Sabalenka noted on Instagram Stories that while they "were no longer together, my heart is broken."

However, the 25-year-old couldn't mourn completely out of the public eye as she competed in the Miami Open March 22. Sabalenka exited the tournament the following day after losing in round 32.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Jennie Garth Briefly Addresses Dan Schneider & Costar Amanda Bynes

2

The Force Is With Megan Fox as She Unveils "Jedi" Hair Transformation

3

Giannina Gibelli Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Blake Horstmann

In addition to working for Salavat Yulaev, Koltsov was part of the Belarus national team at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics and played for the Pittsburgh Penguins. After his death, members of the hockey community paid tribute.

"The Penguins extend their deepest condolences ot the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov," a message shared by the team March 19 read. "The native of Belarus was the Penguins' first-round draft choice in 1999 and was with the team from 2003-2006, playing 144 NHL games. Konstantin was a teammate of both Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux during the 2005-06 season."

Several tennis stars also shared their support for Sabalenka

"I can't even imagine what she's going through right now," Caroline Wozniacki said during a Miami Open press conference, per a video shared by The Guardian. "And as I'm saying that, I'm almost tearing up. It's such a terrible situation, and it's so hard."

She continued, "I reached out to her, and I told her that I was here if she needed anything. I love Aryna. I think she's such a great person. She's always so happy and out there. And to see her go through that, it's heartbreaking."

To look back at Sabalenka and Koltsov's relationship, keep reading. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Hard Launch

Aryna Sabalenka debuted her romance with Konstantin Koltsov in June 2021. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Happy New Year

The couple celebrated their first Christmas and New Years Eve together after making their relationship public. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Birthday Wishes

The tennis star wished the former hockey player a happy birthday, calling him, "My beloved."

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Taking in History

They posed in front of Rome's Colosseum during a May 2022 trip. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Make a Wish

The pair snapped a quick selfie in front of Rome's Trevi Fountain. 

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Fun in the Sun

The 25-year-old relaxed in between tournaments on the beach.

Instagram / Aryna Sabalenka

Biggest Supporter

The Grand Slam winner posed with flowers sent to her by her boyfriend. She captioned the Sept. 2022 post, "Lucky me I have the best man in the world."

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Trending Stories

1

Jennie Garth Briefly Addresses Dan Schneider & Costar Amanda Bynes

2

The Force Is With Megan Fox as She Unveils "Jedi" Hair Transformation

3

Ariana Madix's Brother Jeremy Reveals They Haven't Talked in Months

4

Giannina Gibelli Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Blake Horstmann

5

Drake Bell Shares How Josh Peck Helped Him After Quiet on Set