Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Thanks Fans for Outpouring of Support After Ex Konstantin Koltsov's Death

Watch : Konstantin Koltsov, Former NHL Player & Boyfriend of Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka, Dead at 42

Aryna Sabalenka is grateful for all the kindness sent her way.

Two weeks after her hockey player ex Konstantin Koltsov died, the tennis pro expressed her appreciation for the heartfelt messages she's received from followers.

"I want to take a moment to say thank you to all my fans for your outpouring [of] love and support during this difficult time," Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram Stories April 1. "Your kind words mean so much and I carry them with me every day. I am so grateful for you all."

Russian hockey club Salavat Yulaev announced Koltsov's death on March 18.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev coach Konstantin Koltsov has passed away," the organization wrote in part of a statement at the time. "He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans."

The Miami-Dade Police Department told E! News it appears Koltsov died by suicide while he was in Florida and that "no foul play is suspected." He was 42 years old.