The Force Is With Megan Fox as She Unveils "Jedi" Hair Transformation

Glamorous, she looks.
Megan Fox revealed her latest 'do April 2, a look that would make anyone want to join the Jedi Order.
Alongside a series of snaps showing off her light blue bob, Megan captioned the Instagram post, "entering my jedi era."
The new look—achieved using L'Oreal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color in sapphire smoke, according to her hairstylist, Demitri Giannetos—come after the 37-year-old parted with her bubblegum pink tresses, which she debuted at the Grammy Awards red carpet in February. As Demitri put it at the time, "Megan Fox has officially broken the internet with her new marshmallow pink hair color."
But the Transformers actress is always down for a bold new style. In September 2023, Megan wowed fans by ditching her long copper hair for a vibrant red bob.
"We wanted something major that was jaw dropping for Megan," Demitri told E! News after she unveiled the look. "Just like her fiery personality, this look is so bold."
And, he added, "Megan was ready for a bold change."
But the actress has always had some iconic inspiration behind each hair transformation, including her copper look.
"I have this obsession with the stories of Greek mythology," Megan said in her Get Ready With Me video for Vanity Fair's Oscars party in March 2023. "Basically, coming back from the underworld, what would you look like if all the fire and brimstone from hell was in your hair?"
Keep reading to see more celebs show off their iconic hair transformations.