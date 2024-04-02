LSU’s Angel Reese Tears Up While Detailing Death Threats During Post-Game Conference

Watch : Stanford Basketball Player Shares Importance of Mental Health

Angel Reese has a message for her critics.

After LSU bowed out of the 2024 NCAA women's tournament on April 1—losing 94-87 to Iowa in the Elite Eight round—the SEC phenom detailed the not-so-bright parts of the spotlight.

​​"I've been through so much," she told reporters at a post-game press conference April 1. "I've seen so much. I've been attacked so many times. Death threats. I've been sexualized. I've been threatened. I've been so many things and I've stood strong every single time."

And the Tigers' forward—who went head-to-head with Division I top scorer Caitlin Clark in the April 1 game—was defended by her teammates for how she's handled her critics in the last year.

"Everybody can have their opinion on Angel Reese, but y'all don't know her," LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson said. "I know the real Angel Reese, and the person I see every day is a strong person, is a caring, loving person. The crown she wear is heavy."