Big Time Rush's Kendall Schmidt and Wife Mica von Turkovich Welcome Their First Baby

Kendall Schmidt just added a new member to his family band.
The Big Time Rush member and his wife Mica von Turkovich announced that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Maple.
The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post March 22, posting photo of Maple as well as one of Kendall and Mica posing with their baby girl. They simply captioned the photo "Maple" with a heart emoji on either side.
Kendall's bandmates shared their excitement about the news, with James Maslow posting three heart emojis in the comments and writing, "So excited to meet her." Added Logan Henderson, "Love this little family."
Ciara Bravo, who played Kendall's little sister on the band's eponymous Nickelodeon series, chimed in with, "oh my god. Perfect."
Kendall and Mica first shared the news of both their marriage and Mica's pregnancy in November, with the 33-year-old posting a black and white photo from their wedding, as well as a video of Mica showing off her baby bump, captioning the posts, "Thankful for my baby."
Over the years, the pair, who first kicked off their love story in 2015, have shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. And this includes when they took their romance to the next level with an epic proposal on stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
"Kendall promised me a long time ago that he wouldn't propose to me on stage," Mica wrote on Instagram July 2022. "He broke his promise just a little bit but I like this promise more. On a stage but just in front of some friends and my sister @gabrielavt. Right where we met 10 years ago. Love you forever @kendallschmidt."
Kendall and Mica aren't the only celebrities to welcome a baby this year. Keep reading for more.