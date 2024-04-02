Big Time Rush's Kendall Schmidt and Wife Mica von Turkovich Welcome Their First Baby

Watch : Big Time Rush Talks Another Life & Answers RAPID FIRE Questions!

Kendall Schmidt just added a new member to his family band.

The Big Time Rush member and his wife Mica von Turkovich announced that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Maple.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post March 22, posting photo of Maple as well as one of Kendall and Mica posing with their baby girl. They simply captioned the photo "Maple" with a heart emoji on either side.

Kendall's bandmates shared their excitement about the news, with James Maslow posting three heart emojis in the comments and writing, "So excited to meet her." Added Logan Henderson, "Love this little family."

Ciara Bravo, who played Kendall's little sister on the band's eponymous Nickelodeon series, chimed in with, "oh my god. Perfect."

Kendall and Mica first shared the news of both their marriage and Mica's pregnancy in November, with the 33-year-old posting a black and white photo from their wedding, as well as a video of Mica showing off her baby bump, captioning the posts, "Thankful for my baby."