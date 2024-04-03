Coachella & Stagecoach 2024 Packing Guide: Problem-Solving Beauty Products You Need To Beat the Heat

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As you gear up for the ultimate festival experience at Coachella and Stagecoach, it's essential to prepare wisely, starting with your packing list. Thankfully, there's no need to fret about makeup melting under the desert sun or shiny faces ruining your photos before they're even taken— there are solutions for that.
Stay cool, comfortable, and camera-ready with a curated selection of beauty products designed to tackle the challenges of outdoor festivals. From sweat-proof makeup to shine-controlling skincare, these essentials will ensure you look and feel your best from day to night. And yes, we've even got your feet covered with products to keep you dancing comfortably all weekend long.
Music Festival Beauty Essentials
Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray
I've been using Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray since 2014, and let me tell you, it's a game-changer. This stuff ensures my makeup stays flawless through sweat, rain, tears—literally anything the day throws at me. It's a staple in my beauty routine that I simply can't live without.
E! Shopping Editor Tip: For days I'm really worried about my makeup staying in place, I spray this on my sponge I use to apply makeup just to make sure I'm locking it in every step of the way.
Body Glide for Her Anti Chafe Balm
Let's be honest: chafing happens. We've all been there: from our thighs rubbing together to boobs chafing in a sports bra, chafing is a real struggle, especially in the warm weather or during physical activity. You need this balm in your life.
E! Shopping Editor Tip: Before you get dressed, apply it anywhere your skin is sensitive to rubbing, like the inner thighs, around your chest, your underarms. This product has more than 7,400+ 5-star reviews on Amazon and it's just $9.
Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel
If you forget to apply the Bodyglide for Her Anti Chafe Balm, you could end up with chafed and incredibly irritated skin, but don't worry because there's a solution for that too. The Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel works wonders. It has the relief of a powder with the mess-free ease of a gel; i.e. it's the perfect hybrid product.
Shoppers Agree: This chafing relief product has 21,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
This mini fan is compact, folding into its cover, so you can easily bring it wherever you go. It works for 14-21 hours, which is more than enough time, but that's not all. You can also use it as a power bank to charge your phone or as a flashlight.
The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant recommended this fan. It has 41,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in several colors.
Hollywood Fashion Secrets Deodorant Removing Sponge
We've all been there: you have the perfect outfit on, you're feeling good, and then you look down to see deodorant marks on your clothes. The easiest way to remove deodorant stains is with a special sponge. Do not try anything else because it's just going to make a bigger mess (trust me on that one).
E! Shopping Editor Tip: Just rub the (dry) sponge over the deodorant residue and you'll be stain-free in no time. This a definite must-pack for special events and trips.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
The name of this foundation really says it all. This formula truly stays in place for a whole 24 hours. It has buildable coverage so you can customize your look and a matte finish to combat any signs of sweat. This foundation lasts in hot, humid weather without feeling heavy on your skin. There are shades that cater to a wide variety of skin tones, with 55 options to choose from.
E! Shopping Editor Tip: If you already have your go-to foundation that you're not willing to part with. Instead of ditching your favorite foundation, just mix a pump or two of the Estee Lauder Double Wear with the foundation you normally use to increase its staying power without abandoning your signature look.
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation
This long-lasting foundation comes in dewy and a matte finishes. It also has 13,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Some shoppers have even compared it to the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation, writing, "This foundation performs like a high end foundation. I would compare it to Estée Lauder's double wear foundation which is like $45."
Another shopper said, "This is an amazing foundation for oily skin. It seriously stays matte and in place for 12 hours with no shine breakthrough, which I've never achieved with any other foundation (including EL Double Wear that is 8 times more expensive)."
Betty Dain Makeup Protector Hood
You could get dressed and then put on your makeup, taking the risk that it will end up on your outfit. Or you can do your makeup before putting clothes on, taking the risk that you'll get makeup on your clothes while you get dressed. Neither strategy is ideal which is why you need a makeup protector hood. Yes, it looks pretty silly, but it's such a cool hack.
E! Shopping Editor Tip: Put on your makeup as per usual. Then, put on the makeup hood before you pull a shirt over your head. Once you're dressed, unzip the hood, and you've successfully avoided getting makeup on your clothes.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
This is the award-winning concealer that sells every 12 seconds. It's full-coverage with a natural matte finish. The concealer smooths, brightens, and makes your eyes appear lifted. And there's zero need to worry about it creasing or caking because it delivers 16 hours of flawless wear. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
Body Glide Foot Anti Blister Balm
If you have cute shoes just sitting in your closet that you're afraid to wear, you're not the only one, but that needs to stop. Don't let your fear of hurting your feet prevent you from wearing adorable footwear. Apply this balm before putting on shoes to help prevent blisters and raw skin that's caused by your shoes rubbing against your feet.
E! Shopping Editor Tips: You can put this balm on the back of your ankle, the heel, the ball of your foot, sole, instep, and toes. It also softens skin and minimizes inflammation. It has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide
A crucial step to creating a long-lasting glam happens before you actually put on any makeup. Primer creates the ideal canvas for a smooth makeup application and helps hold onto your makeup. This one diminishes the look of pores and creates that smooth surface that's essential for a flawless look that stays put no matter how much you sweat.
MAC Prep + Prime Lip Primer
Primer isn't just for your cheeks, chin, and forehead. MAC's Prep + Prime Lip Primer is the perfect base to wear under lipstick to reduce feathering, increase hydration, smooth the lips, and help that color last all day.
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
These 2-piece lip kits are the best combination for a long-lasting look. The lip liner and liquid lipstick combo lasts through talking, eating, drinking, and kissing. And, the best part is that these don't dry out my lips. These have far exceeded the hype. Each set lasts for months, even if you wear the same color every day. The color doesn't flake or bleed outside of your lips.
E! Shopping Editor Tip: I fill in my whole lip with the liner, which acts like a primer, then I apply the liquid lipstick, for long-lasting results that are kiss-proof, mask-proof, and drink-proof.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
If you want to avoid sweating off your mascara, waterproof is the way to go. The Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara has an intensely black pigment and comes with an hourglass-shaped brush that volumizes, separates, and curls each lash to perfection.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara has an intensely black pigment and comes with an hourglass-shaped brush that volumizes, separates, and curls each lash to perfection.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder
Give your skin that filtered photo effect in real life and lock in your makeup with this silky soft setting powder from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The powder reduces shine, blurs the look of pores/fine lines/ imperfections, and there isn't a flashback in photos.
E! Shopping Editor Tips: Just dust the powder over foundation and concealer to set. For smaller areas of the face, including the under eye area, you can precisely apply the powder with a sponge. There are several different shades to choose from and some of them come in mini sizes, which are great for travel or if you just don't want to commit to a full-size product.
Boao Folding Travel Mirror Hair Brushes- Set of 2
Your daily brush is probably too bring bring around to a music festival, but pop one of these foldable brushes in your bag. It's perfect for a hair touch-up and it even has a little mirror in it. This is a set of two and there are multiple color combos to choose from. I never go anywhere without one of these. If you have long hair, you need one.
Amika The Shield Style Anti-Humidity Spray
Use this anti-humidity spray as you style your hair. It's activated by heat and it prevents your hair from getting frizzy. I have been obsessed with this product for 4+ years. I definitely see a difference when I use it and you will too, especially in that Coachella Valley heat.
Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray
This. Hairspray. Is. Everything. I am never without it. I always have a full one deck. It gives my hair a soft, flexible hold and it locks in my style, especially when it's super hot out. This is one of my can't-live-without products. This is a definite must-pack beauty product for Coachella, Stagecoach, and always.
When Is Coachella 2024?
If you're planning on heading to the Coachella festival this year, it takes place over two weekends: April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, 2024.
When Is Stagecoach 2024?
And if the Stagecoach festival is more your vibe, that occurs from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28, 2024.
