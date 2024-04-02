Love is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Blake Horstmann

Love is
blind a baby!
Love is Blind's Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
"His first breath took ours away," the couple captioned a joint April 2 Instagram post, which featured black and white images from their son's birth. "Meet Heath Orion Horstmann born on Good Friday 3/29/24. Everyone is home happy and healthy — his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true."
And Heath's parents are both already reveling in their baby bliss.
"Our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better," the announcement continued. "Thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him. We're parents!"
Blake also celebrated his son's arrival on his Instagram Story, sharing a video cuddling his new son over which he wrote, "All the cliché things are completely true. My heart literally lives outside of me now."
In a subsequent video which showed Heath in a gray onesie, the 34-year-old added, alongside laughing emojis, "I also didn't think I'd enjoy dressing him up so much."
In addition to his parents, Heath's arrival was also celebrated by a number of his parents' fellow reality TV alums.
"He's beautiful and so are you two," commented Jason Tartick, who participated in season 14 of The Bachelorette alongside Blake. "Can't wait to meet the little stud! Congratulations! Hope you're recovering fast and well G baby!"
Love is Blind alums like Amber Barnett also showed their love, with the season one contestant commenting, "Omg congratulations mamacita! Look at all that hair," while season six's Amy Cortes added, "Heath is forever blessed, congratulations to your beautiful bundle of joy."
And as the new parents—who celebrated their second anniversary in December—get to know their bundle of joy, they're already noticing the similarities between themselves and Heath.
"Our baby is his father's twin!" Giannina told US Weekly in an interview published April 2. "There are so many similarities it's adorable to see them light up in each other. As far as personality goes, he's an Aries like his mama so we'll see, he just might be the perfect mix of both of us."
The 30-year-old also opened up about the labor process itself, noting her surprise over how much she "actually enjoyed the act of giving birth."
"I caught my baby, Blake cut the chord," she remembered. "It was the coolest, most empowering and most badass thing I've done in my entire life. You're conditioned to think it's this scary thing but even during the hardest parts I had the biggest smile on my face, I literally couldn't hide how happy it made me."
