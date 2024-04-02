Love is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Blake Horstmann

Watch : ‘Love is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli is Pregnant!

Love is blind a baby!

Love is Blind's Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

"His first breath took ours away," the couple captioned a joint April 2 Instagram post, which featured black and white images from their son's birth. "Meet Heath Orion Horstmann born on Good Friday 3/29/24. Everyone is home happy and healthy — his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true."

And Heath's parents are both already reveling in their baby bliss.

"Our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better," the announcement continued. "Thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him. We're parents!"

Blake also celebrated his son's arrival on his Instagram Story, sharing a video cuddling his new son over which he wrote, "All the cliché things are completely true. My heart literally lives outside of me now."

In a subsequent video which showed Heath in a gray onesie, the 34-year-old added, alongside laughing emojis, "I also didn't think I'd enjoy dressing him up so much."