Best Sunscreen for Every Part of Your Body, Including Sunscreen for Over Makeup

You already know that sunscreen is an important part of a good skincare routine. After you've washed your face, applied toner, your serums, and moisturizer, you need to protect your skin from UVA rays and sun damage with a quality broad-spectrum SPF. And as temps climb and clothing layers start coming off, you'll want to start applying sunscreen to any exposed skin on your body for added sun protection.

The Skin Cancer Foundation reports that daily use of a sunscreen with an SPF level of 15 (or higher) can reduce your risk of developing various types of skin cancer by up to 50 percent.

No matter if you're rocking a physical sunscreen or a chemical sunscreen, make sure you're shielding your skin from the sun's rays with the best sunscreen for your skincare and makeup routine, skin type, and lifestyle.

Our shopping experts have rounded up the best facial sunscreen and the best body sunscreen that you can buy right now.

Our roundup includes mineral sunscreen, spray sunscreen, SPF mist, sunscreen for acne-prone skin, and sunscreen for darker skin tones. Did you know that experts recommend reapplying sunscreen lotion every two to three hours? That's why we've also included a powder sunscreen that can be reapplied over your makeup, and so much more.

Many of these customer-loved sunscreen picks are made with ingredients suitable for sensitive skin and won't cling to patches on dry skin or cause makeup to slip off of oily skin.

Shop our selection of mineral sunscreen, chemical sunscreen, facial sunscreen, body sunscreen, and more below, and protect yourself from UV rays all year long.