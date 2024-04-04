The Masked Singer's Lizard Revealed as 2000s R&B Icon

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Hoped to Bring Parents "Light and Laughter" on 'Masked Singer'

The Masked Singer's Lizard has officially sung his thong swan song.

A R&B icon who ruled the early 2000s music charts was revealed during the Fox competition series' "Shower Anthems"-themed episode on April 3.

Before the mystery celeb's performance, he gave the judges some clues about his troubled youth prior to becoming a household name.

"Before I could even drive, I was living two lives," Lizard recounted. "I got straight As in school, but after school. I was running the streets with a bad crowd. I was messed up so much I saw the inside of a jail cell more than once. That last time, I took a long look in the mirror and realized the thug life just wasn't for me."

That's when he changed his life for good.

"From that moment on," he added, "I steered in a different direction and cleaned up my act. But I never forgot those dark days and the wake-up call that I desperately needed."