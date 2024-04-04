The Masked Singer's Lizard Revealed as 2000s R&B Icon

The Masked Singer's Lizard has officially sung his
thong swan song.
A R&B icon who ruled the early 2000s music charts was revealed during the Fox competition series' "Shower Anthems"-themed episode on April 3.
Before the mystery celeb's performance, he gave the judges some clues about his troubled youth prior to becoming a household name.
"Before I could even drive, I was living two lives," Lizard recounted. "I got straight As in school, but after school. I was running the streets with a bad crowd. I was messed up so much I saw the inside of a jail cell more than once. That last time, I took a long look in the mirror and realized the thug life just wasn't for me."
That's when he changed his life for good.
"From that moment on," he added, "I steered in a different direction and cleaned up my act. But I never forgot those dark days and the wake-up call that I desperately needed."
Lizard then rocked the stage with an angsty performance of Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life" before revealing one final hint in the form of a connection to judge Rita Ora.
As he teased, "Rita, I'm honored to say we both have won the same out-of-this-world award."
Unfortunately, by the end of the night, Lizard landed in the bottom and was ultimately eliminated from the competition.
As for the judges' guesses, Jenny McCarthy picked Ray J while Ken Jeong chose New Edition's Michael Bivins. However, it was Robin Thicke and Rita who correctly guessed Sisqo!
"My family loves the show and every time we saw a season, everybody would always say, 'Hey, that's gotta be Sisqo,'" the "Thong Song" singer said. "So, when I got an opportunity to do it, I seized it. And it's been really fun."
Sisqo added, "The lizard had to embody the spirit of the dragon."
Keep reading to see all the celebs who have already been revealed this season. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.