12 Festival Dresses You’ll Want To Pack for Coachella & Stagecoach That’re Sexy, Flowy, and Showstoppers

Calling a music-loving girlies, it's time to get excited! Because Coachella is officially 10 days away and we're so ready to spend days in the desert with nothing but cute fits, friends, and fun vibes all around. But of course, apart from all the well-known brand parties you'll be attending, music festivals are all about enjoying your favorite artist's live performances, indulging in some yummy treats, snapping photos for your Insta feed while you're at it (obvi) and, of course, partaking in all the amazing fashion trends that are also considered a big part of festival season.
Seriously, some people even start planning their whole lewk up to a year in advance (wild, we know). But don't start freaking out just yet, there's still plenty of time to put together your Coachella or Stagecoach fit. Even if you have no clue where to begin, we've got you covered with our roundup of the cutest festival dresses that will totally steal the show. From sheer glittery maxi dresses, denim mini dresses, asymmetrical strapless looks, embellished designs and more, this guide has all the best dresses that are perfect for festival season, no matter which venue you're attending (we're coming for you too Stagecoach).
Keep scrolling and get to shopping ASAP for the trendiest, most practical, and most versatile music festival-approved dresses—you can thank us later besties.
Superdown Kelsie Denim Dress
Channel total Western vibes in this denim dress with a pair of cowboy boots and a fringe crossbody bag. The look is so flattering and chic, especially with that adjustable tie around the waist.
Adonis Mini Dress White
We love this '90s-inspired asymmetrical strapless dress. It's stretchy, flowy and comfortable. You can add an edgy touch to it with an oversized leather jacket and platform boots, and a pair of statement shades.
H&M Sequin-embellished Slip Dress
This embellished mini dress from H&M is so stunning. You can pair it with white cowboy boots, an embellished shoulder or belt bag, a retro pair of sunnies and your favorite bling. The green shade is perfect and vibrant for a spring music festival.
ASOS EDITION Long Sleeve Babydoll Mini Dress
This floral print babydoll dress has the perfect music festival vibe. You can pair it with cowboy boots, a belt bag and statement earrings for a cute and comfy daytime outfit.
Edikted Jazlyn Knitted Button Up Maxi Dress
This long-sleeve knitted maxi dress has an eye-catching slit at the front and stretchy material for a comfy feel. Get edgy with the look and pair it with some platform boots, chain necklaces and statement shades.
H&M Glittery Pointelle-knit Dress
Layer this sheer glittery knit dress over a bathing suit, bodysuit or bodycon dress, and add a pair of platform boots and a belt bag to be festival-ready.
H&M Flounced Chiffon Dress
There's no time like a music festival to dress up in color. This flounced chiffon dress is flowy and beautiful, and you can pair it with white cowboy boots and a belt bag.
H&M Tie-detail Beach Dress
This black maxi dress will be the star of the show in your festival wardrobe. It has the perfect flowy look that is versatile enough to be accessorized in any way you'd like. Whether you wear it with sneakers, platform boots or cowboy boots or accessorize with an embellished belt bag or body jewelry, you can't go wrong with the look.
LoveShackFancy Saturn Top
This matching set is playful and eye-catching. It's especially perfect for a hot day since it's so lightweight. You can pair it with platform boots, an embellished belt bag and accessorize as much as you want.
UO Kimchi Blue Brandi Mesh Asymmetric Mini Dress
Channel some Y2K vibes with this vibrant mesh dress featuring a V-neckline, frill straps, and a fitted bodice. Pair the look with knee-high boots, silver bangles and earrings, and oversized shades.
Edikted Dori Lace Midi Dress
Have a sheer moment with this white lace midi dress. The lace is stretchy for all-day festival comfort and super trendy. You can pair it with some cowboy boots and a fringe crossbody bag for a fun and flattering festival look.
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
A slip skirt is an easy piece to style for any music festival. It's such a versatile look that you can layer pair with sneakers or cowboy boots, and tons of jewelry obviously. This midi slip dress from Amazon is so pretty and comes in a bunch of cute colors.
