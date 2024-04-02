Shannen Doherty Details Letting Go of Her Possessions Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty is thinking about the future.
While the Beverly Hills, 90210 star remains hopeful as she battles stage 4 cancer, she recently opened up about her decision to sell a property in Tennessee in order to "make things clean just in case."
"I guess it's the cancer, for me, that has really made me take stock of my life and shift my priorities," Shannen said in the April 1 episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear. "And my priority, at the moment, is my mom. I know it's going to be hard on her if I pass away before her."
She continued, "Because it's gonna be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier—meaning that I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with."
Shannen then described the "really emotional" experience of clearing out the place.
"I was packing up, and I started crying because, again, I felt like I was giving up on a dream and what did that mean for me?" the Charmed alum—who shared in 2020 that she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after having previously gone through a breast cancer battle—continued while tearing up. "Did it mean I was giving up on life? Did it mean that I was throwing in the towel?"
Admitting her mom urged her to keep the property, Shannen shared she soon "started noticing all the things wrong with the place" and how it wasn't the right spot for her to fulfill her dream of building the two of them homes and rescuing horses.
"I think somehow the brain works in mysterious ways where, even though you're incredibly sad about something and it feels like you're giving up on something that was very special and important to you, you know that it is the right thing to do," the 52-year-old added. "And you know that it's going to give you a sense of peace and a sense of calm. Because you're helping the people you leave behind just have a cleaner, easier transition, which brought me into a whole other area about possessions."
Though Shannen acknowledged she has a lot of valuable stuff, she realized she didn't need all of it and could get rid of it.
"It allows me to take more trips because I'm making money on selling it," she shared. "So then I get to build different memories and I get to build memories with the people that I love."
It's not just physical items Shannen has been removing. After what she previously described as an "incredibly challenging 2023"—which in addition to her fight against cancer included her divorce from her husband Kurt Iswarienko—she expressed how "a lot of clutter is out of my life now."
"Things are much more clear and focused," she said on a March episode of her podcast. "And I know what I want for myself, and I know how I want to wake up every morning. I just see things in a different light because of the year and a half that was hell. But I've 100 percent turned a corner, and I'm happy. I can say that I've had a really blessed life and that I'm an incredibly lucky human being."
