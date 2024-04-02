Shannen Doherty Details Letting Go of Her Possessions Amid Cancer Battle

Watch : Shannen Doherty Details How Cancer Affected Her Sex Life

Shannen Doherty is thinking about the future.

While the Beverly Hills, 90210 star remains hopeful as she battles stage 4 cancer, she recently opened up about her decision to sell a property in Tennessee in order to "make things clean just in case."

"I guess it's the cancer, for me, that has really made me take stock of my life and shift my priorities," Shannen said in the April 1 episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear. "And my priority, at the moment, is my mom. I know it's going to be hard on her if I pass away before her."

She continued, "Because it's gonna be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier—meaning that I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with."

Shannen then described the "really emotional" experience of clearing out the place.

"I was packing up, and I started crying because, again, I felt like I was giving up on a dream and what did that mean for me?" the Charmed alum—who shared in 2020 that she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after having previously gone through a breast cancer battle—continued while tearing up. "Did it mean I was giving up on life? Did it mean that I was throwing in the towel?"