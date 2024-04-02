Shannen Doherty Details Letting Go of Her Possessions Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty opened up about her decision to recently get rid of a property in Tennessee and why it was a "really emotional" experience for her.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 02, 2024 5:10 PMTags
Shannen DohertyHealthCelebritiesCancer
Watch: Shannen Doherty Details How Cancer Affected Her Sex Life

Shannen Doherty is thinking about the future.

While the Beverly Hills, 90210 star remains hopeful as she battles stage 4 cancer, she recently opened up about her decision to sell a property in Tennessee in order to "make things clean just in case." 

"I guess it's the cancer, for me, that has really made me take stock of my life and shift my priorities," Shannen said in the April 1 episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear. "And my priority, at the moment, is my mom. I know it's going to be hard on her if I pass away before her."

She continued, "Because it's gonna be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier—meaning that I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with."  

Shannen then described the "really emotional" experience of clearing out the place.

"I was packing up, and I started crying because, again, I felt like I was giving up on a dream and what did that mean for me?" the Charmed alum—who shared in 2020 that she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after having previously gone through a breast cancer battle—continued while tearing up. "Did it mean I was giving up on life? Did it mean that I was throwing in the towel?"

photos
Shannen Doherty Through the Years

Admitting her mom urged her to keep the property, Shannen shared she soon "started noticing all the things wrong with the place" and how it wasn't the right spot for her to fulfill her dream of building the two of them homes and rescuing horses.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel

"I think somehow the brain works in mysterious ways where, even though you're incredibly sad about something and it feels like you're giving up on something that was very special and important to you, you know that it is the right thing to do," the 52-year-old added. "And you know that it's going to give you a sense of peace and a sense of calm. Because you're helping the people you leave behind just have a cleaner, easier transition, which brought me into a whole other area about possessions."

Though Shannen acknowledged she has a lot of valuable stuff, she realized she didn't need all of it and could get rid of it.

"It allows me to take more trips because I'm making money on selling it," she shared. "So then I get to build different memories and I get to build memories with the people that I love."

Trending Stories

1

Jennie Garth Briefly Addresses Dan Schneider & Costar Amanda Bynes

2

Ariana Madix's Brother Jeremy Reveals They Haven't Talked in Months

3

Drake Bell Shares How Josh Peck Helped Him After Quiet on Set

It's not just physical items Shannen has been removing. After what she previously described as an "incredibly challenging 2023"—which in addition to her fight against cancer included her divorce from her husband Kurt Iswarienko—she expressed how "a lot of clutter is out of my life now."

"Things are much more clear and focused," she said on a March episode of her podcast. "And I know what I want for myself, and I know how I want to wake up every morning. I just see things in a different light because of the year and a half that was hell. But I've 100 percent turned a corner, and I'm happy. I can say that I've had a really blessed life and that I'm an incredibly lucky human being."

To see photos of Shannen throughout the years, keep reading.

Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
1982
Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com
1986
CBS via Getty Images
1986
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1987
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1988
Cinemarque-New World/Kobal/Shutterstock
1988
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1988
Phil Roach/Globe Photos via ZUMA Wire
1989
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1990
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1991
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1992
Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images
1993
Jadran Lazic/ZUMAPRESS.com
1995
CBS via Getty Images
1997
Getty Images
1998
Online Usa/Getty Images
1999
Tony Buckingham/Shutterstock
2001
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
2002
John Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
2004
John Sciulli/WireImage
2004
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
2005
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
2006
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
2007
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
2008
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2009
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
2010
Barry King/FilmMagic
2011
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2012
Rob Latour/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images
2015
David Livingston/Getty Images
2016
photos
View More Photos From Shannen Doherty Through the Years
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jennie Garth Briefly Addresses Dan Schneider & Costar Amanda Bynes

2

Ariana Madix's Brother Jeremy Reveals They Haven't Talked in Months

3

Drake Bell Shares How Josh Peck Helped Him After Quiet on Set

4

Law & Order's Angie Harmon Says Deliveryman Shot and Killed Dog

5

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Epically Clap Back at Haters