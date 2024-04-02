Spring Into Savings With 70% Off Kate Spade Deals, Plus an Extra 20% Off Select Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're like me and always on the lookout for a great deal, you're going to love what's happening at the Kate Spade Outlet right now. Trust me, their sales are always fantastic, but this one is truly exceptional. There are discounts up to 70% off on everything, plus an EXTRA 20% off select styles.
There has never been a better time to indulge in some guilt-free shopping. Whether you're treating yourself to that handbag you've been eyeing or you're shopping for upcoming occasions like Mother's Day, this sale has something for everyone. So why wait? Head over to Kate Spade Outlet and snag some incredible deals before they're gone!
Kate Spade Sadie North South Crossbody
Here's a bag that will never go out of style. Despite its compact appearance, it has plenty of storage for all your essentials without adding bulk. Whether worn as a shoulder bag or a crossbody, it offers the convenience of hands-free carrying for your busy lifestyle. Don't miss out on this unbelievable last chance price. Choose from 7 colors.
Kate Spade Leila Convertible Wristlet
With enough room for all your essentials, this chic accessory is the perfect companion for a night on the town. Whether you carry it as a petite little bag or throw it in a larger tote, its versatility ensures it's a go-to option for any occasion. There are 3 versatile colorways to choose from.
Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody
Despite its sleek silhouette, this bag boasts ample storage space for all your essentials without adding bulk to your look. Perfect for busy days, the Sadie Crossbody keeps you organized and chic with its minimalist design and functional compartments. There are 7 gorgeous colorways.
Kate Spade Leila Belt Bag
Elevate your style while staying hands-free with the Laurel Way Greer Crossbody. Wear it as a crossbody for busy days on the go, or switch it up as a shoulder bag or even a trendy belt bag for versatile styling options. Choose from 3 colorways.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Medium L-Zip Wristlet
Indulge your Disney obsession with a must-have accessory for fans of the iconic Minnie Mouse. This whimsical wristlet is not only perfect for carrying your essentials in style but also makes a delightful gift for fellow Disney enthusiasts. Whether you're exploring the park or just running errands, the versatile design allows you to use it on its own or clip it onto a larger bag for added convenience.
Kate Spade Carey Trunk Crossbody
Crafted with luxurious quilted leather, this bag exudes an aura of elegance and refinement that belies its affordable price tag. Whether you opt to carry it by the top handle for a classic look or sling it over your shoulder with the chain strap for a modern twist, this versatile accessory instantly upgrades any outfit. It also comes in black.
Kate Spade Harper Crossbody
This bag is the perfect blend of style and functionality. Whether you're running errands or heading out for a night on the town, the Kate Spade Harper Crossbody is a great go-to bag. Choose from 7 colors.
Kate Spade Daily Tote
Meet your new everyday essential: the Kate Spade Daily Tote. Perfect for commuting, it offers ample space for your laptop, tablet, and other daily essentials, making it perfect for your daily grind. Plus, its timeless black color pairs effortlessly with any outfit, making it a versatile choice for both work and travel. Crafted from durable leather that's easy to clean, this tote is not only stylish but also practical, making it a must-have addition to your collection.
Kate Spade Clare See Through Crossbody
Get ready for game day or your favorite concert with this clear, stadium-approved bag. The adjustable crossbody strap ensures comfortable wear, while the compact size holds all your essentials without weighing you down. There are two colorways to choose from.
Kate Spade Chelsea Racquet And Ball Printed Mini Backpack
This novelty bag offers a playful alternative to conventional styles, adding a touch of fun to any outfit. With its cute design and compact size, it's a versatile accessory that you'll reach for time and time again, garnering compliments wherever you go. Upgrade your accessory game with this must-have mini backpack and show off your love for tennis in style!
Kate Spade Madison Flap Convertible Crossbody
Here's a timeless addition to your accessory collection. Its convertible design allows you to switch effortlessly between a crossbody and a shoulder bag, making it perfect for any occasion. Choose from 4 solid colors and 2 colorblock styles.
Kate Spade Madison Strawberry Garden Printed Flap Convertible Crossbody
Brighten up your spring and summer wardrobe with a vibrant floral bag. You can't go wrong with the cheerful strawberry garden motif, making it a fun and stylish choice for the warmer months ahead.
