Hitting up Coachella & Stagecoach? Shop These Trendy, Festival-Ready Shorts, Skirts, Pants & More

Music festival season has arrived, and if there's one thing we're excited to see at Coachella and Stagecoach in 2024, it's the fashion.
If you're looking to get in on the music festival fashion fun, our festival packing guides have everything you need and more to feel like the main character at whichever venue you're attending. Here, you'll find the trendiest and most comfortable shorts, skirts, pants, and more, that are perfect for everything from Camp Poosh 2024 and CELSIUS Cosmic Desert, to waiting in line at the Neon Carnival.
From classic denim shorts to retro-inspired ruffle shorts to linen looks, fringe vibes, and more, this Coachella and Stagecoach packing guide has all the pairs you need to strut the festival grounds in style. Continue below to shop our most-loved bottoms that are oh-so-perfect for festival season.
Casually Luxe Lime Green Satin Plisse Shorts
These lime green plisse shorts are not only super cute, but they're so comfy and lightweight. Pair the look with a crop top, oversized t-shirt or bodysuit and top the outfit off with some white cowboy boots and accessories.
Bagatelle Faux Leather Fringed Mini Skirt
A little bit of faux leather and a little bit of fringe make this mini skirt so trendy and festival-ready. Best of all, it's on sale for $57 and comes in sizing from X-Small to X-Large.
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
You can't go wrong with a pair of classic Levi's shorts. These distressed 501's are perfect for any music festival you're attending.
Floerns Women's 2-in-1 Lace Sheer Maxi Skirt
Reach for the stars with this sheer maxi skirt. It's so cute and flowy, and even has a built-in bottom. Snag it in pink, white, with stars, and more.
501 Women's Shorts (Plus Size)
These 501 shorts are a classic, and this particular look comes in a dark, distressed wash or a light denim wash. Pair the look with a t-shirt, bodysuit, flowing cardigan and more.
AE Baggy Overall Short
When you want to look trendy, yet casual, comfy, yet cool, then you need a pair of denim overall shorts. This style features a baggy design for that effortless feel and one reviewer helpfully reports, "Finally shortalls that don't have a short inseam! Friendly for us girls with thighs that love each other."
Denim Star Bum Mom Shorts
These relaxed mom shorts have a cheeky star detailing. You can pair it with bodysuits, crop tops, cami's and more. Get the look while it's on sale for just $38!
High Rise Vegan Leather Cheeky Straight Pants
These silver vegan leather pants deliver Renaissance Tour vibes, but they're also perfect for Coachella and Stagecoach. Best of all, they're on sale for only $39.
Lindsay Ruffle Knitted Shorts
These ruffle knitted shorts are perfect for any music festival, especially with the resurgence of '70s and vintage-inspired fashion this season. The adorable look is on sale for $39 at Edikted.
Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant
Finding stylish cargo pants isn't always easy. That's why we love this pair of lululemon Dance Studio pants. They feature tons of pockets (so you don't need to carry a bag), cinchable hems for just the right fit, and a lightweight, trendy look that's chic and modern.
Matteo Shorts White
These loose and flowy white linen look material shorts are so cute and comfy. Whether you pair the look with a crop top, bodysuit, bralette and more, you'll be strutting the festival grounds in style.
Fulbelle Tennis Skirts
Tennis skirts are a great option when you're heading to a festival. They're cute with a flirty mini length, and feature built-in shorts and 3 streamlined pockets. Available in 11 prints and colors, and sizing from Small to XX-Large, you might want to snag more than one.
Laini Strap Shorts
These strappy biker shorts will help you take on any festival in comfort. Pair the look with a crop top or bralette for a look that'll beat the heat in style.
Amazon Essentials Women's Jersey Pull On Midi Length Skirt
If you're looking for a staple midi skirt (with pockets), then this Amazon Essentials pick is a solid bet. It's available in black, burgundy, navy, and orange, and features a comfy elastic waist. Plus, the soft, lightweight jersey fabric is so soft and flowy.
When Is Coachella 2024?
If you're planning on heading to the Coachella festival this year, it takes place over two weekends: April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, 2024.
When Is Stagecoach 2024?
And if the Stagecoach festival is more your vibe, that occurs from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28, 2024.
-Originally published March 16, 2023 at 12:07 PM PT.