Inside Nicholas Hoult’s Private Family Life With Bryana Holly

Nicholas Hoult is in bliss when it comes to his great love.
And even so, The Great star prefers to keep his seven-year relationship with model Bryana Holly out of the spotlight.
The couple—who are parents to kids Joaquin, 5, and a 19-month-old whose name has not been publicly disclosed—has rarely addressed their relationship over the years. However, they do give fans the occasional glimpse into their private family life.
Most recently, The Mad Max: Fury Road star had a father-son date with Joaquin on March 31 at the Atlanta Hawks' home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The outing marked Joaquin's first public appearance as he sat next to his dad courtside while donning a Hawks merch.
And in December, Bryana, 30, shared a sweet tribute to their anniversary. Alongside snaps of the pair throughout the years, she simply wrote, "7 years."
It's the most looks into their romance either has divulged, but the Skins alum has given insight on their parenthood journey over the years. In fact, Nicholas admitted there's a learning curve when it comes to kids.
"The levels of tiredness are extreme," he told Evening Standard in January 2019. "No one warns you about it! But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It's phenomenal. I'm loving it. And it evolves all the time. They change so much, every day is different. It fills you up as a human completely.'
Being a father of two has been life-changing for Nicholas, especially when it comes to spending time with his kids. "It makes you value time differently," the 34-year-old explained, "which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now, because I need to get home to them."
Keep reading to learn more about Nicholas and Bryana's sweet family of four.