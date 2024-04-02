Inside Nicholas Hoult’s Private Family Life With Bryana Holly

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy Recalls Heartwarming Memory With Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult is in bliss when it comes to his great love.

And even so, The Great star prefers to keep his seven-year relationship with model Bryana Holly out of the spotlight.

The couple—who are parents to kids Joaquin, 5, and a 19-month-old whose name has not been publicly disclosed—has rarely addressed their relationship over the years. However, they do give fans the occasional glimpse into their private family life.

Most recently, The Mad Max: Fury Road star had a father-son date with Joaquin on March 31 at the Atlanta Hawks' home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The outing marked Joaquin's first public appearance as he sat next to his dad courtside while donning a Hawks merch.

And in December, Bryana, 30, shared a sweet tribute to their anniversary. Alongside snaps of the pair throughout the years, she simply wrote, "7 years."

It's the most looks into their romance either has divulged, but the Skins alum has given insight on their parenthood journey over the years. In fact, Nicholas admitted there's a learning curve when it comes to kids.