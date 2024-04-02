Inside Nicholas Hoult’s Private Family Life With Bryana Holly

Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly’s seven-year relationship has remained relatively private, but the couple—who share two kids together—has given rare glimpses into their family life. Take a look.

Watch: Anya Taylor-Joy Recalls Heartwarming Memory With Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult is in bliss when it comes to his great love.

And even so, The Great star prefers to keep his seven-year relationship with model Bryana Holly out of the spotlight.

The couple—who are parents to kids Joaquin, 5, and a 19-month-old whose name has not been publicly disclosed—has rarely addressed their relationship over the years. However, they do give fans the occasional glimpse into their private family life. 

Most recently, The Mad Max: Fury Road star had a father-son date with Joaquin on March 31 at the Atlanta Hawks' home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The outing marked Joaquin's first public appearance as he sat next to his dad courtside while donning a Hawks merch.

And in December, Bryana, 30, shared a sweet tribute to their anniversary. Alongside snaps of the pair throughout the years, she simply wrote, "7 years."

It's the most looks into their romance either has divulged, but the Skins alum has given insight on their parenthood journey over the years. In fact, Nicholas admitted there's a learning curve when it comes to kids.

Being a father of two has been life-changing for Nicholas, especially when it comes to spending time with his kids. "It makes you value time differently," the 34-year-old explained, "which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now, because I need to get home to them."

Keep reading to learn more about Nicholas and Bryana's sweet family of four.

Bryana Holly/Instagram

Sweet Beginnings

Nicholas Hoult first met Bryana Holly while in California, The Favourite actor told the Evening Standard in January 2019. Although he’s kept mum on the details of their romance, the model shared a loving tribute for their 7th anniversary in December featuring snaps of them from over the years. 

Bryana Holly/Instagram

Building a Life

The Great star previously shared insight into how his upbringing ultimately shaped aspects of his relationship with Bryana, including smaller moments like sharing a space together. 

“I don’t feel as though I’m that possessive over things like that,” Nicholas told The Journal in November 2017. “She can put her stuff wherever she likes. My dad was an air pilot so he was flying a lot, and I grew up with my two sisters and my mum so I was used to ‘girl things’ being around and a ‘girl environment’ in the household.”

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A New Chapter

Nicholas and Bryana privately welcomed their first baby, a son named Joaquin, in 2018. While he’s largely grown up out of the public eye, the now-5-year-old made his first public appearance in March 2024 while attending an Atlanta Hawks home game alongside his dad.

Bryana Holly/Instagram

Navigating Parenthood

The Skins alum has given glimpses into his life as a dad and the learning curve that comes with it.

"There's a lot to take in," he told James Corden on The Late Late Show in May 2020. "But overall, it's like that time again, it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood. It makes you play again—which I'm really enjoying."

Bryana Holly/Instagram

A New Addition

Nicholas and Bryana welcomed another baby, a 19-month-old whose name they have not publicly shared, in 2022.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Great Nights Out

The couple have stepped out for a rare date night over the years, including a courtside outing at a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023 and a stylish trip to Paris Fashion Week this past January.

