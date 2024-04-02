Tori Spelling Shares How Her Kids Feel Amid Dean McDermott Divorce

Tori Spelling and her family are persisting amid tough times.
Days after filing for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared how their kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, have responded to the news.
"The kids are doing well and Dean is doing well," Tori exclusively told E! News on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Awards April 1. "We're all hanging in."
And 50-year-old emphasized that her divorce won't entirely uproot their dynamic.
"We'll always be a family," she added. "Whether there's a title on it or not so, it's just time to move forward."
Tori officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband on March 29, according to documents obtained by E!, citing "irreconcilable differences." The misSPELLING podcast host—who listed June 17, 2023 as the couple's date of separation—also requested sole physical custody and joint legal custody of the couple's five children.
And while the Scary Movie actress was with Dean—who also shares 25-year-old son Jack with ex Mary Jo Eustance—for nearly 20 years, she admitted not all of them were happy.
"We always say, ‘Hey, it made it 18 years,'" she reflected on the April 1 episode of the misSPELLING podcast. "It shouldn't have made it 18 years. I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner."
While Dean, 57, hasn't spoken out about Tori's divorce filing, he announced their separation back in June.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this."
As Tori and Dean enter a new chapter in their co-parenting partnership, read on to revisit their sweet family moments.
–Reporting by Will Marfuggi