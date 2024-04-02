Exclusive

Tori Spelling Shares How Her Kids Feel Amid Dean McDermott Divorce

As Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott undergo their divorce, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum detailed how her children are coping through the difficult time.

Tori Spelling and her family are persisting amid tough times. 

Days after filing for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared how their kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, have responded to the news. 

"The kids are doing well and Dean is doing well," Tori exclusively told E! News on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Awards April 1. "We're all hanging in."

And 50-year-old emphasized that her divorce won't entirely uproot their dynamic. 

"We'll always be a family," she added. "Whether there's a title on it or not so, it's just time to move forward."

Tori officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband on March 29, according to documents obtained by E!, citing "irreconcilable differences." The misSPELLING podcast host—who listed June 17, 2023 as the couple's date of separation—also requested sole physical custody and joint legal custody of the couple's five children.

photos
Tori Spelling's Most Lavish Birthday Parties

And while the Scary Movie actress was with Dean—who also shares 25-year-old son Jack with ex Mary Jo Eustance—for nearly 20 years, she admitted not all of them were happy. 

"We always say, ‘Hey, it made it 18 years,'" she reflected on the April 1 episode of the misSPELLING podcast. "It shouldn't have made it 18 years. I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner."

Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images

While Dean, 57, hasn't spoken out about Tori's divorce filing, he announced their separation back in June.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this."

As Tori and Dean enter a new chapter in their co-parenting partnership, read on to revisit their sweet family moments. 

–Reporting by Will Marfuggi

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2017

Festive Fam

Tori and Dean's kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau enjoyed a visit to Santa's Secret Workshop in 2017.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Spooky Season

The family had a scary good time at a Halloween celebration in 2019.

Brian To/FilmMagic

Giddy Up

Tori and Dean took their daughter Stella and son Liam to the Bony Pony Ranch in California in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ice to Meet You

The family hit the ice rink in 2013.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Summer Squad

With school out at the time, Tori and Dean had some summer fun with their children at the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in 2018.

Getty Images

Story Time

Dean and Liam sat down to read Tori's Uncharted TerriTORI during its 2010 release.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Hit the Stage

Stella and Liam got a taste of the spotlight—literally!—when they joined their parents onstage at a Yo Gabba Gabba Live! show in 2011. 

Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Santa's Little Helpers

Tori and Dean brought their kids to meet Santa Claus in 2014.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2015

Blended Family

Dean's son Jack from his marriage to Mary Jo Eustace joined the family for Christmas celebrations in 2015.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Mediaplacement

Best Choice

The clan rolled up in style to the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in August 2019. 

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Welcome to Mommywood

Tori and Dean's oldest kids Liam and Stella were on hand to celebrate the release of the actress' Mommywood book 1in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

One Cool Baby

Little Hattie looked so cool in her shades at the release of her mom 2012 book celebraTORI.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise!

'Tis the Season

 Stella, Beau and Hattie helped spread holiday cheer with their parents at a disco-themed Christmas party in 2019.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images

Next Level Outing

The family attends the Hollywood premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in2019. 

