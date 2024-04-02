Tori Spelling Shares How Her Kids Feel Amid Dean McDermott Divorce

Watch : Tori Spelling Breaks Silence About Divorce With Vulnerable Debut Podcast

Tori Spelling and her family are persisting amid tough times.

Days after filing for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared how their kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, have responded to the news.

"The kids are doing well and Dean is doing well," Tori exclusively told E! News on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Awards April 1. "We're all hanging in."

And 50-year-old emphasized that her divorce won't entirely uproot their dynamic.

"We'll always be a family," she added. "Whether there's a title on it or not so, it's just time to move forward."

Tori officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband on March 29, according to documents obtained by E!, citing "irreconcilable differences." The misSPELLING podcast host—who listed June 17, 2023 as the couple's date of separation—also requested sole physical custody and joint legal custody of the couple's five children.