Ariana Madix's Brother Jeremy Reveals Why They Haven't Talked in Months Amid Rift

Ariana Madix has seemingly lost another important man in her life: Her brother Jeremy Madix.
In fact, Jeremy—who has appeared on multiple seasons of Vanderpump Rules—recently revealed he hasn't spoken to his sister in months amid an ongoing rift.
"Why I haven't been talking to my sister and Scandoval are two totally separate things," Jeremy told Us Weekly March 29, referencing her 2023 breakup from ex Tom Sandoval. "I just want to clarify that I haven't talked to my sister due to me having to stand up for my fiancée."
Jeremy, who recently got engaged to his girlfriend Rachael, went on to reveal his bride-to-be did not necessarily get along with Ariana.
"There's been some small micro-aggressive gestures toward my fiancée, and that's what's led to me not talking to my sister," he explained. "It's been going on for quite some time. I think that we've just been kind of letting it pass, because of course I'm always going to have my sister's back. But I was put in a position where I choose my sister, or do I choose the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life with?"
However, Jeremy clarified that "no one can really put their finger on why" Ariana and Rachael never clicked, but noted, "It's just little slight things that maybe not everyone would notice."
As for the last time they communicated, he shared that he texted the 38-year-old, "I love you so much. I would love to talk to you soon," in December, but never got a reply from the Chicago star.
"I would love to hear from her when she can," he said. "I know she's super busy and I'm extremely supportive of everything that she's doing and everything that she's accomplished, but I miss her and I would love to hear from her."
Despite their falling out, Jeremy still thinks the world of his big sister. "Ariana is a sweet, kind girl," he added. "I love her so much."
And, yes, Jeremy is hopeful for a reconciliation.
"That's my sister, she changed my diapers, she loves me very much," he said. "I would say most certainly we could get to a point of being closer. That's kind of what I'm yearning for."
E! News has reached out to Ariana's rep for comment but has not yet received a response.
