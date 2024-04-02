Ariana Madix's Brother Jeremy Reveals Why They Haven't Talked in Months Amid Rift

Watch : Ariana Madix Replaces Sarah Hyland As Love Island USA Host

Ariana Madix has seemingly lost another important man in her life: Her brother Jeremy Madix.

In fact, Jeremy—who has appeared on multiple seasons of Vanderpump Rules—recently revealed he hasn't spoken to his sister in months amid an ongoing rift.

"Why I haven't been talking to my sister and Scandoval are two totally separate things," Jeremy told Us Weekly March 29, referencing her 2023 breakup from ex Tom Sandoval. "I just want to clarify that I haven't talked to my sister due to me having to stand up for my fiancée."

Jeremy, who recently got engaged to his girlfriend Rachael, went on to reveal his bride-to-be did not necessarily get along with Ariana.

"There's been some small micro-aggressive gestures toward my fiancée, and that's what's led to me not talking to my sister," he explained. "It's been going on for quite some time. I think that we've just been kind of letting it pass, because of course I'm always going to have my sister's back. But I was put in a position where I choose my sister, or do I choose the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life with?"