Why Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Isn’t Ready to Date After Dominic Fike Break Up

Watch : Euphoria's Dominic Fike & Hunter Schafer Break Up

Hunter Schafer is moving on, baby doll.

But she'll always hold a place in her heart for ex Dominic Fike. After all, her Euphoria costar helped her deal with her complicated feelings toward men.

"I had had so many s---ty experiences with men before—not from dating them, but just in life," Hunter, who split from Dominic in April 2023, told GQ in an article published April 2. "I think I had built up a wall that was way too thick around them. And then I fell in love."

As Hunter put it, "I had a really beautiful relationship—it really opened me up in that way."

And while her relationship with the "3 Nights" singer taught her a lot, she's still taking time to heal.

"I got to exorcize a lot of the breakup feelings that I was going through," she added. "I'm still in some ways healing from the last thing. I want to make sure I'm good all the way before I jump into something else."