Why Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Isn’t Ready to Date After Dominic Fike Break Up

Hunter Schafer is moving on, baby doll.
But she'll always hold a place in her heart for ex Dominic Fike. After all, her Euphoria costar helped her deal with her complicated feelings toward men.
"I had had so many s---ty experiences with men before—not from dating them, but just in life," Hunter, who split from Dominic in April 2023, told GQ in an article published April 2. "I think I had built up a wall that was way too thick around them. And then I fell in love."
As Hunter put it, "I had a really beautiful relationship—it really opened me up in that way."
And while her relationship with the "3 Nights" singer taught her a lot, she's still taking time to heal.
"I got to exorcize a lot of the breakup feelings that I was going through," she added. "I'm still in some ways healing from the last thing. I want to make sure I'm good all the way before I jump into something else."
In early 2022, Hunter and Dominic sparked dating rumors after meeting on the set of the HBO series' second season. Although Hunter privately dated Rosalía in 2019, her relationship with Dominic was the first public relationship she'd been in with the pair going Instagram official in February of that year.
Dominic—who previously confirmed the duo's breakup in July 2023—has no bad blood for his ex, either.
"I could make music around her, which was crazy," Dominic told the Los Angeles Times last July. "I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her. I was like, ‘Man, that was so cool.'"
