Why Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Isn’t Ready to Date After Dominic Fike Break Up

Nearly a year after calling it quits, Hunter Schafer shared what she learned from her public relationship with Euphoria costar Dominic Fike.

Hunter Schafer is moving on, baby doll. 

But she'll always hold a place in her heart for ex Dominic Fike. After all, her Euphoria costar helped her deal with her complicated feelings toward men. 

"I had had so many s---ty experiences with men before—not from dating them, but just in life," Hunter, who split from Dominic in April 2023, told GQ in an article published April 2. "I think I had built up a wall that was way too thick around them. And then I fell in love."

As Hunter put it, "I had a really beautiful relationship—it really opened me up in that way."

And while her relationship with the "3 Nights" singer taught her a lot, she's still taking time to heal. 

"I got to exorcize a lot of the breakup feelings that I was going through," she added. "I'm still in some ways healing from the last thing. I want to make sure I'm good all the way before I jump into something else."

In early 2022, Hunter and Dominic sparked dating rumors after meeting on the set of the HBO series' second season. Although Hunter privately dated Rosalía in 2019, her relationship with Dominic was the first public relationship she'd been in with the pair going Instagram official in February of that year. 

Dominic—who previously confirmed the duo's breakup in July 2023—has no bad blood for his ex, either.

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

"I could make music around her, which was crazy," Dominic told the Los Angeles Times last July. "I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her. I was like, ‘Man, that was so cool.'"

Also so cool? The love lives of their castmates, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and more. Read on for a dive into all of the actors' romances.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Zendaya

You'd have to be living under a rock to not know that Zendaya and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland are dating. In July 2020, the actors were photographed kissing as they drove through Los Angeles, with a source telling E! News, "They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago. They both are such great people."

And while Tom is busy breaking box office records, he's more than willing to make a cameo on Euphoria. In December, he told fans, "I want to be in Euphoria!" So keep your eyes peeled for Peter Parker in season three of the HBO series!

Dominic Fike & Hunter Schafer

It seemed love was in the air on the set of Euphoria. After weeks of speculation, Dominic and Hunter confirmed their offscreen reationship in February 2022.

However, their romance fizzled out by July 2023, with Dominic saying at the time that he's "just done being in relationships right now."

Later, in April 2024, Hunter confirmed the duo had officially split in April of the previous year, and was staying single for the time being, saying, "I want to make sure I’m good all the way before I jump into something else.”

Alessandra G / BACKGRID
Angus Cloud

The actor—whose Fezco character struck up a romance with Lexi (Maude Apatow) on season two of the HBO show—was rumored to be dating model Sydney Martin prior to his death in July 2023.

"My heart is so broken," she wrote in the wake of his passing. "I love you forever."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for HBO

Jacob Elordi

After previously dating Kissing Booth co-star Joey King and model Kaia Gerber, the actor began a romance with Olivia Jade. As of January 2024, the two are still together, a source told E! News.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle
Sydney Sweeney

She may be in a love triangle in Euphoria, but Sydney's actual dating life is much simpler. The actress is engaged to former restaurateur Jonathan Davino, who she has been dating since 2018.

"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she told Cosmopolitan in 2022. "I have a great support system."

Instagram
Barbie Ferreira

While Kat questioned her love for Ethan in season two of Euphoria, there's no doubt that Barbie loves partner Elle Puckett, a musician who also goes by the pseudonym Rosie Ugly. The pair started dating in 2019 and even quarantined together during the pandemic, but Barbie keeps their love live private.

VAEM / BACKGRID
Alexa Demie

Like the rest of her co-stars, Alexa keeps her personal life off the 'gram. But she's reportedly in a long term relationship with musician Christian Berishaj, better known as JMSN. Clearly, she's his muse, as she starred in his "Act Like I'm Not Here" music video in September 2020. Plus, she's one of only two people he follows on Instagram. 

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Colman Domingo

The actor, who plays Rue's sponsor and mentor, married Raúl Domingo in 2014. It was love at first sight for the pair, who began dating after Raúl placed a Missed Connections ad on Craigslist days after they walked by each other in front of a Walgreens pharmacy in Berkeley, Calif.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Maude Apatow

The daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow is apparently dating someone, according to an Architectural Digest apartment tour she gave in Feb. 2024. Although she didn't say the name of her "boyfriend" in the video, she's been linked to a number of celebrities, including season one Euphoria star Lukas Gage.

Meanwhile, her little sister, Iris Apatow, went Instagram official with Kate Hudson's son, Ryder Robinson, on Valentine's Day 2022.

