Hunter Schafer Confirms Past Relationship With Rosalía

It turns out, Hunter Schafer and Rosalía really were a "tu x mí."

Almost five years after the Euphoria star sparked romance rumors with the Grammy winner, she revealed that they did, in fact, date for about five months towards the end of 2019.

"It's been so much speculation for so long," Hunter said in an interview with GQ published April 2. Noting she spoke with her ex before confirming the news, Hunter added, "Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It's none of anybody's f--king business!' It's something I'm happy to share. And I think she feels that way too."

In fact, the 25-year-old and the "DESPECHÁ" singer remain close today.

"I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with," she continued, adding of Rosalía, "She's family no matter what."

E! News has reached out to Rosalía's rep for comment but has not yet heard back.

These days, Hunter—who last dated her Euphoria costar Dominic Fike for over a year before they broke up last summer—is single and happy to stay that way.