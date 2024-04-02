Hunter Schafer Confirms Past Relationship With Rosalía

It turns out, Hunter Schafer and Rosalía really were a "tu x mí."
Almost five years after the Euphoria star sparked romance rumors with the Grammy winner, she revealed that they did, in fact, date for about five months towards the end of 2019.
"It's been so much speculation for so long," Hunter said in an interview with GQ published April 2. Noting she spoke with her ex before confirming the news, Hunter added, "Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It's none of anybody's f--king business!' It's something I'm happy to share. And I think she feels that way too."
In fact, the 25-year-old and the "DESPECHÁ" singer remain close today.
"I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with," she continued, adding of Rosalía, "She's family no matter what."
These days, Hunter—who last dated her Euphoria costar Dominic Fike for over a year before they broke up last summer—is single and happy to stay that way.
"I'm still in some ways healing from the last thing," she admitted, referencing her relationship with Dominic. "I want to make sure I'm good all the way before I jump into something else."
But while they may have parted ways, Hunter lends a lot of credit to her relationship with the "Babydoll" singer, which was her first time being romantically involved with a man.
"I had had so many shitty experiences with men before—not from dating them, but just in life," she explained. "I think I had built up a wall that was way too thick around them. And then I fell in love."
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress shared how her relationship with Dominic allowed her to "work through a lot of the feelings of disdain that I had towards men as a whole. I think it had inhibited a lot of my friendships with men, and a lot of that came down as well."
She added, "I had a really beautiful relationship with [Dominic], and it really opened me up in that way."
