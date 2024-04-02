The Best Instant Tanning Products for Those Days When You Don’t Have Time To Wait

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A great tan can really elevate an outfit (and my mood), but sometimes my schedule is too packed for a spray tan appointment and I may not have the time for self-tanner to set in. My solution: instant tanning products. These formulas last through the day and wash off when you're done. As someone who's been on a quest for the perfect quick-fix tan for years, I've bought and tried countless products to find the holy grail of instant tans. From creams to sprays, I've found the ones that deliver a flawless, natural-looking tan without the wait or hassle.

But wait, there's more! In addition to sharing my favorite instant tan products, I'll also spill on the application tools and hacks that make achieving that sun-kissed look a breeze, even when you're short on time. Plus, I'll let you in on the secret to removing these wash-off tanners with ease, so you can switch up your look whenever you please. Whether you're braving the elements or breaking a sweat, these tried-and-true products will keep your tan intact without transferring onto your clothes.