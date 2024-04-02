Tate McRae Addresses Rumors She Was Justin Bieber's Backup Dancer

Tate McRae is setting the record straight over rumors she was a backup dance for fellow Canadian superstar Justin Bieber back in the day in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Watch: Tate McRae Addresses Rumors That She Was a Backup Dancer for Justin Bieber! (Exclusive)

This rumor makes Tate McRae want to run for the hills.

After it began circulating online that the 20-year-old was once a backup dancer for Justin Bieber, Tate was eager for a chance to set the record straight. 

"I did," she exclusively told E! News at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, before clarifying, "It was like one time, but I was 12 and it's this whole Wikipedia thing."

But while they first met years ago, the two singers recently reconnected at the NHL All-Star Player draft on Feb. 1. Justin and Tate each headed one of the four teams for the evening's event, along with fellow Canadian celebrities Michael Bublé and Will Arnett, . And it turns out the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer remembered their first introduction. 

"He did bring it up, and I was so embarrassed," Tate laughed. "I was like, 'Please never bring that up again.' But it was funny, he's great. He's the sweetest guy ever so it was very cool."

But these days, Tate takes center stage all by herself. Not only was she the musical guest for Saturday Night Live in November, but she's also headlined her own solo tours—and is about to do so again. 

"I'm so excited," she said of her Think Later world tour. "I just can't wait to see the fans again and be able to perform the new album on tour, it's gonna be so fun."

And when it comes to life on the road, Tate has the perfect set list to for hitting the right note.

"I think just staying grounded, and keeping in contact with friends from home," she explained of her touring go-to's. "It can feel like you're in a bubble when you're on tour. So it's nice to make sure to FaceTime your friends and get out of your head sometimes."

To see Tate and more of your favorite artists at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, keep reading. 

—Reporting by Will Marfuggi

