Tate McRae Addresses Rumors She Was Justin Bieber's Backup Dancer

Tate McRae Addresses Rumors That She Was a Backup Dancer for Justin Bieber

This rumor makes Tate McRae want to run for the hills.

After it began circulating online that the 20-year-old was once a backup dancer for Justin Bieber, Tate was eager for a chance to set the record straight.

"I did," she exclusively told E! News at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, before clarifying, "It was like one time, but I was 12 and it's this whole Wikipedia thing."

But while they first met years ago, the two singers recently reconnected at the NHL All-Star Player draft on Feb. 1. Justin and Tate each headed one of the four teams for the evening's event, along with fellow Canadian celebrities Michael Bublé and Will Arnett, . And it turns out the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer remembered their first introduction.

"He did bring it up, and I was so embarrassed," Tate laughed. "I was like, 'Please never bring that up again.' But it was funny, he's great. He's the sweetest guy ever so it was very cool."