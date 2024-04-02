Law & Order's Angie Harmon Says Deliveryman Shot and Killed Her Dog

Watch : Angie Harmon Tells How Self-Isolation Is Going in South Carolina

Angie Harmon is mourning the loss of her dog Oliver.

The Law & Order alum said "a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed" her beloved pet over Easter weekend.

"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote in an April 1 Instagram post alongside throwback photos of Oliver. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defense'. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

She also said the deliveryman had been "shopping under a woman's identity" and shared a screenshot that showed the photo and name associated with the shopper profile.

In addition, Harmon—who is mom to daughters Finley, 20; Avery, 18; and Emery, 15—said her kids were home at the time of the incident.