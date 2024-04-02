Take Center Stage At Coachella & Stagecoach With These Eye-Catching Festival Makeup Picks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Festival season is finally here! Well, almost. With just 10 days remaining until the start of Coachella, we're in full-on packing mode. From chic tops to trendy accessories to SPF essentials, our schedules are filled to the absolute brim with chores and checklists galore — don't even get us started on spring cleaning. But, of course, the silver lining in all of this hustle & bustle is that we get an excuse to do some (totally necessary) shopping.
Today on our agenda: festival makeup. Whether you're a seasoned beauty guru or a novice who's never experimented with bolder colors & textures, we've got just the picks for you. You see, festival makeup is all about getting creative with the process. Dare we say, there's no wrong way to do your festival glam — as long as you're having fun! Whether you love to freehand intricate designs with bright, eye-catching pigments, or you're looking for some shortcuts to achieve maximum results with minimum efforts (hello, temporary tattoos), you're in the right place.
So, get ready; these picks will have heads turning, jaws dropping, and constant compliments pouring your way all festival season long.
about-face Matte Fluid Eye Paint™
Launched by Halsey in 2021, about-face has become an internet fave because of its products with bright colors, fun textures, and high-quality ingredients. The Matte Fluid Eye Paint is a bestselling pick that comes in a super wide range of shades (31, to be exact), and it powerfully delivers color that's both bold & buildable (in other words, it's perfect for mixing & matching too!).
UCANBE Pro Glitter Eyeshadow Palette
Or, if you want to go all in on the festive vibes with your Coachella glam, there's nothing better than glitter galore. This colorful eyeshadow palette includes four chunky glitter eyeshadows and 12 pressed glitter eyeshadows that are perfect for mixing together or using alone — either way, it'll be eye-catching.
HANSAMU Glitter Butterfly Temporary Tattoos - 14 Sheets
Take the term "winged liner" to a new level with these butterfly temporary tattoos. According to one Amazon shopper, "I use this to elevate my rave makeup and people always compliment it! And it is sooo easy, and comes off with no problem with micellar water."
Inked By Dani Celestial Temporary Tattoos
Turn up the cool factor of your festival 'fit with these minimal-chic temporary tattoos that are totally Pinterest-worthy. The pack features unique celestial-inspired, hand-drawn designs that are super easy to apply (all you need is water!) and will instantly elevate your look.
Pro Lash Mini Kit
If you didn't have time to book a lash appointment prior to heading to Coachella or you don't want to go through the hassle of wrangling flimsy falsies onto your lashes every day of the festival (and then worrying about them falling off after two hours), this Pro Lash Mini Kit is the perfect solution. It comes with one set of lashes that will last up to 10 days (according to the brand), a mini adhesive, and precision tweezers.
Kiromiro Glitter False Eyelashes
Or, if you want to add a little more pizazz to your lashes, these glittery falsies ought to do the trick quite beautifully. Not only will the embedded glitter catch the natural light every time you blink, they also glow in the dark once the sun goes down — so your lashes stay ready to party as long as you are.
YRYM HT Mermaid Face Jewels - Set of 10
For easy, Insta-worthy festival glam, you can't go wrong with these highly rated face jewels from Amazon. Each sheet comes with self-adhesive crystals, so all you need to do is peel them off and put them on your face; they're also great for sticking on your stomach, chest, back, arms & more.
MEICOLY Clear White Body Glitter
If you want to freehand your festival body & face art, this shopper-loved body glitter is the way to go. It's available in a wide range of colors, made from skin-safe ingredients, and requires no extra glue or tools for application.
AppleDoll True Love Blush
You'll probably be carrying your beauty essentials with you all day long when you're at the festival, so of course it makes sense for your makeup to look just as cute as it's effective. This cult-fave heart blush checks all the boxes — it comes in five stunning shades, and is formulated with a lightweight & creamy texture that absolutely glides on your skin for seamless blending. Plus, just how adorable is it?!
Moon Smile Perfector Duo
Keep your teeth bright and your lips shiny for all the pics & selfies you'll take at the festival with this handy-dandy Smile Perfector Duo. The two-in-one beauty features an advanced teeth whitener on one end and a glossy lip brightener on the other for an instantly boosted, radiant smile.
Erinde Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
Add the perfect finishing touches on your glam with this shopper-approved liquid glitter eyeshadow. It comes in five different shades and comes with a fine-tipped brush that makes applying and blending the non-sticky formula a total breeze.
