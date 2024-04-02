Nicholas Hoult and Son Joaquin Make Their First Public Appearance Together

Oh, what a day for Nicholas Hoult.
The Mad Max: Fury Road star was joined by his and girlfriend Bryana Holly's son Joaquin at the Atlanta Hawks' home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 31. Sitting courtside at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the father-son duo sat courside as they watched the visiting team eke out a 122-113 victory.
At one point during the basketball match, little Joaquin—clad in a Hawks jersey, blue jeans, checkered Vans slip-ons and a black cap—was seen whispering to his dad while holding on a Trae Young plushie. Meanwhile, the X-Men: First Class alum, who wore a black sweater and matching jeans for the family outing, checked out the game's action on the Jumbotron.
The sighting marks the first public appearance for Joaquin, who Nicholas and Bryana quietly welcomed in 2018 after more than a year of dating. The notoriously private couple are also parents to a 1-year-old whose name they have not publicly disclosed.
However, Nicholas has provided small glimpses into his home life since becoming a dad. Back in 2020, he admitted that fatherhood is a bit of a "learning curve."
"There's a lot to take in," the 34-year-old told James Corden during a virtual appearance on The Late Late Show amid the pandemic. "But overall, it's like that time again, it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood. It makes you play again—which I'm really enjoying, particularly with this time now with everything shut down and not having to work."
He jokingly added, "I'm kind of just playing trains all day."
And last year, Nicholas said his time at home with family during the pandemic was "actually quite peaceful."
"I think because I was just home being dad," he noted in an April interview with The Guardian, "which was nice."
