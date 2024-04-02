Nicholas Hoult and Son Joaquin Make Their First Public Appearance Together

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy Recalls Heartwarming Memory With Nicholas Hoult

Oh, what a day for Nicholas Hoult.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star was joined by his and girlfriend Bryana Holly's son Joaquin at the Atlanta Hawks' home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 31. Sitting courtside at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the father-son duo sat courside as they watched the visiting team eke out a 122-113 victory.

At one point during the basketball match, little Joaquin—clad in a Hawks jersey, blue jeans, checkered Vans slip-ons and a black cap—was seen whispering to his dad while holding on a Trae Young plushie. Meanwhile, the X-Men: First Class alum, who wore a black sweater and matching jeans for the family outing, checked out the game's action on the Jumbotron.

The sighting marks the first public appearance for Joaquin, who Nicholas and Bryana quietly welcomed in 2018 after more than a year of dating. The notoriously private couple are also parents to a 1-year-old whose name they have not publicly disclosed.

However, Nicholas has provided small glimpses into his home life since becoming a dad. Back in 2020, he admitted that fatherhood is a bit of a "learning curve."