Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Blonde Look for Fiery Red Hair Transformation

Khloe Kardashian traded her blonde hair for a bold red hair style, which she debuted in a new campaign for athletic clothing brand Fabletics.

Watch: Khloé Kardashian Stuns in NSFW Dress At Kylie Jenner’s New Cocktail Event Launch

Apparently, Khloe Kardashian no longer thinks blondes have more fun. 

After all, the Kardashians star traded her fair hair color for a new red hair style, which she debuted in a new campaign for her latest collaboration with athletic wear company Fabletics. 

In the April 1 photos, Khloe unveiled her transformation while wearing looks from her 26-piece, limited-edition, spring-to-summer collection of swimwear and athleisure with the brand, entitled Khloé V3. In one of the snaps, the 39-year-old rocked red biker shorts and a sports bra, with her long, strawberry waves matching perfectly with the get-up.

In another shot, Khloe's fiery new 'do complements a bright green matching set, which features leggings, a sports bra and cropped long-sleeve. 

And this isn't the first time the Good American founder—who shares daughter True, 5, and Tatum, 19 months, with ex Tristan Thompson—has turned heads with a dramatic new look. Just last month, Khloe caused quite the stir by stepping out in an NSFW number for an event celebrating her sister Kylie Jenner's canned cocktail brand, Sprinter. For the March 21 occasion, the reality TV star opted to free the nipple in a completely see-through black dress. 

Khloe Kardashian Through the Years

Of course, for Khloe, nothing in fashion is off-limits—as long as you wear it with confidence. At least, that's the lesson she learned over the years after trying on more than a few styles that weren't for her.

Fabletics

"I try not to follow a lot of trends," Khloe explained to Vogue in an interview published in September 2023, "because I've done that when I was younger and I sometimes looked ridiculous because I wasn't confident."

She added, "You could wear anything, and if you exude confidence, people believe you."  

Keep reading for more stars who underwent major hair transformations. 

Zendaya

Less than a month afer chopping her hair into a long bob, Zendaya debuted a honey blonde transformation at the Challengers premiere March 26.

Elle Fanning

The Great star ushered in spring with a fresh cut, as she debuted a long bob March 25.

Rachel McAdams

The Mean Girls alum swapped out her signature blonde hair for a dark brunette transformation on March 18.

Bre Tiesi

The Selling Sunset star looked completely unrecognizable after debuting a dramatic blonde transformation March 16.

Kelly Osbourne

The Fashion Police alum ditched her signature purple hair after six years, tinting it an icy silver in March 2024. 

Zendaya

The Dune actress debuted a shoulder-grazing bob at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards March 7.

Sydney Sweeney

The Anyone But You star made a showstopping appearance at Miu Miu's fall/winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the March 5 event, she unveiled a dramatic long bob haircut.

Zoey Deutch

To prepare for her upcoming role as  Jean Seberg, the 29-year-old debuted a bleached blonde pixie cut.

Anne Hathaway

The Princess Diaries alum unveiled fringe bangs at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Selena Gomez

The star debuted a bangin' new style at the premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's film Lola in February 2024.

Jennifer Lopez

The "On the Floor" singer made a dramatic hair change, as she debuted a chin-grazing bob cut at Schiaparelli's haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

In January 2024, a month after her prison release, the now-influencer shared a pic of herself sporting a shorter 'do.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner traded in her dark locks for a pink 'do in January 2024.

Julianne Hough

In January 2024, the Dancing With the Stars personality shared a video of herself cutting her own hair. "Out with the old energy," she wrote, "and in with the new."

Kate Beckinsale

The Underworld actress took the plunge and went full blonde, while also debuting a short bob haircut.

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

Eva Longoria

The Flamin' Hot director recently showcased her dramatic transformation, debuting a choppy, layered bob on Nov. 9.

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

