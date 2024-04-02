Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Blonde Look for Fiery Red Hair Transformation

Watch : Khloé Kardashian Stuns in NSFW Dress At Kylie Jenner’s New Cocktail Event Launch

Apparently, Khloe Kardashian no longer thinks blondes have more fun.

After all, the Kardashians star traded her fair hair color for a new red hair style, which she debuted in a new campaign for her latest collaboration with athletic wear company Fabletics.

In the April 1 photos, Khloe unveiled her transformation while wearing looks from her 26-piece, limited-edition, spring-to-summer collection of swimwear and athleisure with the brand, entitled Khloé V3. In one of the snaps, the 39-year-old rocked red biker shorts and a sports bra, with her long, strawberry waves matching perfectly with the get-up.

In another shot, Khloe's fiery new 'do complements a bright green matching set, which features leggings, a sports bra and cropped long-sleeve.

And this isn't the first time the Good American founder—who shares daughter True, 5, and Tatum, 19 months, with ex Tristan Thompson—has turned heads with a dramatic new look. Just last month, Khloe caused quite the stir by stepping out in an NSFW number for an event celebrating her sister Kylie Jenner's canned cocktail brand, Sprinter. For the March 21 occasion, the reality TV star opted to free the nipple in a completely see-through black dress.