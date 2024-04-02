Why Jared Leto Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024

Watch : Jared Leto Admits He Won’t Be at the 2024 Met Gala: Find Out Why! (Exclusive)

Don't count on Jared Leto to show up at the upcoming Met Gala.

The 30 Seconds to Mars rocker will be skipping this year's festivities as he and his band embark on the European leg of their Seasons World Tour.

"Back on the road," Jared exclusively told E! News at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1. "It's been five years." (Click here to see all the red carpet arrivals.)

However, the 52-year-old assured that he'll be watching the red carpet arrivals from afar. After all, Jared—who's rocked everything from a fake severed head to a cat costume at the lavish fashion fundraiser—is always on the lookout for more style inspiration.

"I will be there in spirit with my head and my cat," he quipped, "wishing everybody a beautiful night."

But an international tour isn't the only thing on Jared's schedule this summer. As the Oscar winner noted, he's also shooting Tron: Ares—a reboot of 1982's Tron and 2010's Tron Legacy—in between concerts.