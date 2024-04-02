Exclusive

Why Jared Leto Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024

Jared Leto exclusively told E! News that he will not be attending the upcoming 2024 Met Gala. Find out why.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 02, 2024
Don't count on Jared Leto to show up at the upcoming Met Gala.

The 30 Seconds to Mars rocker will be skipping this year's festivities as he and his band embark on the European leg of their Seasons World Tour.

"Back on the road,"  Jared exclusively told E! News at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1. "It's been five years." (Click here to see all the red carpet arrivals.)

However, the 52-year-old assured that he'll be watching the red carpet arrivals from afar. After all, Jared—who's rocked everything from a fake severed head to a cat costume at the lavish fashion fundraiser—is always on the lookout for more style inspiration.

"I will be there in spirit with my head and my cat," he quipped, "wishing everybody a beautiful night."

But an international tour isn't the only thing on Jared's schedule this summer. As the Oscar winner noted, he's also shooting Tron: Ares—a reboot of 1982's Tron and 2010's Tron Legacy—in between concerts.

Jared Leto's Most Extreme Transformations

"It's very strange, to be honest, because the shows are about absolute freedom," Jared said, "and acting is all about control."

But he wouldn't trade this once-in-a-lifetime experience for the world. 

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

"It's cool to do them both," Jared shared. "I've never really done it at the same exact time before. It's pretty intense. It's going to be an interesting experience."

And since the tour was previously postponed due to the actor's strike and subsequent delays in his filming schedule, Jared can't wait to get back on the stage to sing along with his fans.

"The audiences have grown," he raved, adding that there's "so much passion" at the shows.

For now, keep reading to see Jared and more stars at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards.

