Exclusive

JoJo Siwa Pushes Back on Criticism of Her Adult Era While Debuting Dramatic All-Black Look

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, JoJo Siwa exclusively told E! News how she feels about criticism of her adult era while debuting a daring all-black look on the red carpet.

By Leah Degrazia Apr 01, 2024 11:59 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwards 2024CelebritiesiHeartRadioJojo Siwa
Watch: JoJo Siwa Says Her New Era Will "Not Be for Kids"

JoJo Siwa isn't surprised she has haters.

The Dance Moms alum shared that she expected to receive criticism after announcing her next musical era would be for more mature audiences.

"People are afraid of things they don't know," JoJo exclusively told E! News at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in an interview airing April 1. "Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary." (See every star who walked the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet here.)

And though she has received some pushback over her forthcoming musical project, JoJo still counts herself blessed. 

"Creating art is such a special, special thing," the 20-year-old continued, "and I'm very lucky that I get to be one of the people in the world that gets to create art." 

And that's not the only reason JoJo isn't bothered by her skeptics. After all, the So You Think You Can Dance judge said she's received validation on her new chapter from other musicians she admires, including Lil Nas X and Meghan Trainor

photos
JoJo Siwa Through the Years

"The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, 'Wait, actually what I'm doing is right,'" JoJo explained, "is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right. It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'"

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Epically Clap Back at Haters

2

Kate Middleton's Video on Cancer Diagnosis Flagged With Editor's Note

3

Jennifer Garner Mourns Death of “Kind & Brilliant” Dad William Garner

She added, "Support from people like that means the world to me."

As for what to expect from her new music? JoJo gave the world a taste with her iHeartRadio red carpet look, which included a daring cut-out mesh bodysuit, combat boots and dramatic, black eye makeup. In fact, she also revealed that she wore the same outfit in the music video for her single, "KARMA," which drops April 5.

"This is my 'KARMA,' black beast look," JoJo shared. "It's got some rips in it, but you'd never know."

Tune into E! News on April 1 for more from the award show. 

And keep reading to see more stars who came dressed to impress on the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. 

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Ice Spice

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lainey Wilson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Meghan Trainor

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Avril Lavigne

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gavin Rossdale

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Hudson

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Flavor Flav

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Latto

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt of Green Day

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

JoJo Siwa

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

GloRilla

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jelly Roll

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

TJ Holmes, Amy Robach

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tori Spelling

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jared Leto

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

T-Pain

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jessica Betts

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jesse Sullivan, Francesca Farago

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Tate McRae

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Niecy Nash-Betts

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Morgan Franklin

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Ludacris

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Ben Higgins

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lance Bass

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

AJ McLean

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Natalie Jane

photos
View More Photos From 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Epically Clap Back at Haters

2

Kate Middleton's Video on Cancer Diagnosis Flagged With Editor's Note

3

Jennifer Garner Mourns Death of “Kind & Brilliant” Dad William Garner

4

Prepare to Roar Over Katy Perry's Risqué Sheer Look on Red Carpet

5

Former NFL Star Vontae Davis Dead at 35