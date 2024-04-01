JoJo Siwa Pushes Back on Criticism of Her Adult Era While Debuting Dramatic All-Black Look

Watch : JoJo Siwa Says Her New Era Will "Not Be for Kids"

JoJo Siwa isn't surprised she has haters.

The Dance Moms alum shared that she expected to receive criticism after announcing her next musical era would be for more mature audiences.

"People are afraid of things they don't know," JoJo exclusively told E! News at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in an interview airing April 1. "Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary." (See every star who walked the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet here.)

And though she has received some pushback over her forthcoming musical project, JoJo still counts herself blessed.

"Creating art is such a special, special thing," the 20-year-old continued, "and I'm very lucky that I get to be one of the people in the world that gets to create art."

And that's not the only reason JoJo isn't bothered by her skeptics. After all, the So You Think You Can Dance judge said she's received validation on her new chapter from other musicians she admires, including Lil Nas X and Meghan Trainor.