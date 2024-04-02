Vanderpump Rules’ Rachel “Raquel” Leviss Is One Year Sober Amid Mental Health Journey

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is taking steps toward healing.
The Vanderpump Rules alum shared that she got sober and is prioritizing her fitness in an effort to improve her mental health following the show's Scandoval cheating saga last year.
"I've been diving right into hot yoga," she told E! News at the iHeartradio Music Awards, airing April 1. "I'm doing Pilates, hiking, just staying really active, so that my mind doesn't go spinning."
Leviss is also working on "creating a good community," which involves cutting out substances. "I am almost a year sober. I'll be a year sober on Wednesday," she noted. "So, it's a huge accomplishment. And I'm just really proud of how far I've come."
Another positive change the 29-year-old—who began a two-month stay at a mental health facility in April 2023—has been avoiding doom scrolling on Instagram by unfollowing several accounts, "except for a select few that are a little bit more biased towards my side, because I like to at least know that my voice is being heard."
She's also been able to share her side on her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, which has provided a strong "healing aspect" for her.
"Just sharing what I've learned about myself through this journey," Leviss explained to E!. "And hopefully helping other people who have been through abusive relationships, toxic friend groups, that can relate to what I'm talking about."
She added, "I feel like it's given me my power back. And I just feel empowered doing it."
