Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules’ Rachel “Raquel” Leviss Is One Year Sober Amid Mental Health Journey

Vanderpump Rules alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss exclusively told E! News that she's nearly one year sober after spending time in a mental health facility last year.

By Lindsay Weinberg Apr 02, 2024 12:25 AMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024ExclusivesBravoHealthCelebritiesVanderpump RulesRaquel Leviss
Watch: Rachel Leviss Talks Life After Vanderpump Rules and Helping Fans Leave "Abusive Relationships" (Exclusive)

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is taking steps toward healing.

The Vanderpump Rules alum shared that she got sober and is prioritizing her fitness in an effort to improve her mental health following the show's Scandoval cheating saga last year.

"I've been diving right into hot yoga," she told E! News at the iHeartradio Music Awards, airing April 1. "I'm doing Pilates, hiking, just staying really active, so that my mind doesn't go spinning."

Leviss is also working on "creating a good community," which involves cutting out substances. "I am almost a year sober. I'll be a year sober on Wednesday," she noted. "So, it's a huge accomplishment. And I'm just really proud of how far I've come."

Another positive change the 29-year-old—who began a two-month stay at a mental health facility in April 2023—has been avoiding doom scrolling on Instagram by unfollowing several accounts, "except for a select few that are a little bit more biased towards my side, because I like to at least know that my voice is being heard."

photos
Vanderpump Rules: Everything That's Happened Since Season 10

She's also been able to share her side on her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, which has provided a strong "healing aspect" for her.

"Just sharing what I've learned about myself through this journey," Leviss explained to E!. "And hopefully helping other people who have been through abusive relationships, toxic friend groups, that can relate to what I'm talking about."

She added, "I feel like it's given me my power back. And I just feel empowered doing it."

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Epically Clap Back at Haters

2

Kate Middleton's Video on Cancer Diagnosis Flagged With Editor's Note

3

Jennifer Garner Mourns Death of “Kind & Brilliant” Dad William Garner

Watch more from the iHeartradio Music Awards on E! News April 1, and read on to see more celebrities who stepped out on the red carpet.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Ice Spice

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lainey Wilson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Avril Lavigne

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Hudson

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Meghan Trainor

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Flavor Flav

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Latto

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gavin Rossdale

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

JoJo Siwa

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Ludacris

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jared Leto

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jelly Roll

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt of Green Day

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

GloRilla

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

TJ Holmes, Amy Robach

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

T-Pain

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jessica Betts

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jesse Sullivan, Francesca Farago

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Tate McRae

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tori Spelling

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Niecy Nash-Betts

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Morgan Franklin

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Ben Higgins

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Chris Olsen

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lance Bass

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

AJ McLean

photos
View More Photos From 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Epically Clap Back at Haters

2

Kate Middleton's Video on Cancer Diagnosis Flagged With Editor's Note

3

Jennifer Garner Mourns Death of “Kind & Brilliant” Dad William Garner

4

Former NFL Star Vontae Davis Dead at 35

5

Prepare to Roar Over Katy Perry's Risqué Sheer Look on Red Carpet