Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Epically Clap Back at Haters

Watch : Conjoined Twin Sisters Abby and Brittany Hensel Clap Back at the “Haters”

Conjoined twins Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel would, respectfully, like you to sit back down.

After Abby's recent marriage to Josh Bowling brought them back into the spotlight, the 34-year-old sisters had an epic response for their critics. "This is a message to all the haters out here," read a March 29 TikTok video, which featured pictures of the duo alongside Abby's husband. "If you don't like what I do but watch everything I'm doing, you're still a fan."

Mic drop. And, as they captioned the clip, "#Forever."

To Abby and Brittany—who are anatomically joined from the belly button down—social media is nothing but noise. After all, as they previously shared on TikTok, "The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around. #abbyandbrittanyhensel #happy #love #lovestory #marriage."

They're not wrong. They skyrocketed to superstardom back in 1996 when they sat down for an interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show. From there, they moved on to 2006's Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16, 2007's Extraordinary People: The Twins Who Share a Body and a 2012 TLC reality series Abby & Brittany.