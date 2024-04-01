Andrew Garfield and "Professional Witch" Dr. Kate Tomas Double Date With Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham

Watch : Andrew Garfield Shows Subtle PDA With New Girlfriend Dr. Kate Tomas

It looks like Andrew Garfield is swinging into a new romance.

The Amazing Spider-Man alum was all tangled up in Dr. Kate Tomas—a doctor of philosophical theology who penned the 2019 meditation book Chakra Crystals—during a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham. On March 29, the pair were spotted holding hands as they met up with the "Motion Sickness" singer and the comedian at French eatery Zinqué in Malibu, Calif.

After their meal, Andrew—clad in a gray sweater, dark pants and a matching cap—wrapped his arm around Kate, who wore a colorful floral dress, as they stood outside the restaurant. At one point, the Tick, Tick... Boom! star had his hand on the small of Kate's back while sharing a laugh with Phoebe and Bo, who were both dressed in head-to-toe black.

The outing comes just days after Andrew and Kate were seen out grabbing groceries in Los Angeles.

So, just who is his rumored flame? Kate is a "world expert in Mysticism and Catholic women mystics" who holds a master's degree in philosophy of religion and a doctorate philosophical theology from the University of Oxford, according to her business website. As a "magickal practitioner," she created what is now known as the Foundations of Energy Mastery—a mentorship program for women and non-binary to learn her spiritual practices—in 2018.