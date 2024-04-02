The 10 Best Swimsuits for Long Torsos That *Actually* Fit Perfectly and Prevent Wedgies

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

In case you've been living under a rock, one-piece swimsuits are totally having a moment right now, and we're sooo here for it. But we get it, not everyone has a petite frame that fits one-pieces like a glove. If you're someone with a longer torso, hopping on this trend might feel a bit tricky. Well, we're here to tell you that it the perfect one-piece for you really does exist. While sticking to your trusty high-waisted bikini bottoms is always an option, there's a whole range of swimsuits out there specifically tailored for longer torsos. Brands like Andie, Summersalt, and more offer a variety of long torso options for us girlies who have been searching for swimsuits that don't give us...ahem.. annoying wedgies. Trust us, these swimsuits aren't just your average one-pieces with a few tweaks here and there—they're carefully crafted to fit longer torsos just right.

But first, just a little reminder: having a longer torso doesn't necessarily mean you're super tall – it's all about the measurements. So, whether you're rocking long legs or prefer to keep things more low-key, we recommend giving these long torso one-pieces a try. They promise to keep you looking stylish and feeling comfy, without any pesky wardrobe malfunctions to worry about (yup, we mean accidentally showing our dear 'Camille toe' like Khloe Kardashian would say). Keep scrolling for our top picks below.