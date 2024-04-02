The 10 Best Swimsuits for Long Torsos That *Actually* Fit Perfectly and Prevent Wedgies

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In case you've been living under a rock, one-piece swimsuits are totally having a moment right now, and we're sooo here for it. But we get it, not everyone has a petite frame that fits one-pieces like a glove. If you're someone with a longer torso, hopping on this trend might feel a bit tricky. Well, we're here to tell you that it the perfect one-piece for you really does exist. While sticking to your trusty high-waisted bikini bottoms is always an option, there's a whole range of swimsuits out there specifically tailored for longer torsos. Brands like Andie, Summersalt, and more offer a variety of long torso options for us girlies who have been searching for swimsuits that don't give us...ahem.. annoying wedgies. Trust us, these swimsuits aren't just your average one-pieces with a few tweaks here and there—they're carefully crafted to fit longer torsos just right.
But first, just a little reminder: having a longer torso doesn't necessarily mean you're super tall – it's all about the measurements. So, whether you're rocking long legs or prefer to keep things more low-key, we recommend giving these long torso one-pieces a try. They promise to keep you looking stylish and feeling comfy, without any pesky wardrobe malfunctions to worry about (yup, we mean accidentally showing our dear 'Camille toe' like Khloe Kardashian would say). Keep scrolling for our top picks below.
Hunza G Classic Square Neck One Piece
Belive it or not, this incredibly stretchy square-neck one-piece from Hunza G actually fits US sizes 2 to 12. Crafted from the brand's distinctive signature crinkle fabric, this beauty features a scooped back, moderate booty coverage, light bust support, and enough elasticity to embrace a range of body shapes.
Artesands Kahlo Arte Eco Crinkle One-Piece Swimsuit
You might think a one-size-fits-most swimsuit sounds too good to be true, but this one is the real deal according to reviewers. Crafted from tubular-knit crinkle fabric and tailored to fit US sizes 8 to 18, this figure-flattering suit features sturdy supportive straps, power mesh lining, and ultra-stretchy material, making it a versatile choice that can adapt to different torso lengths with ease.
Londre The Minimalist
Crafted from double-lined compression fabric, this sleek stunner (available in two lengths) boasts a daring low scoop front, an ultra-revealing back, and a cheeky scrunch butt detail that's sure to accentuate your best features.
Andie The Tulum Long Torso One-Piece Swimsuit
With compressive fabric, removable cups, and a secure cross-strap back, Andie's top-selling swimsuit offers unparalleled support and comfort. Praised for its ability to cater to all bust sizes and provide just the right amount of cheeky coverage, it's available in both classic and long torso fits, ensuring a perfect match for every body type.
MBM SWIM Aspire One-Piece Swimsuit
Look no further for the long torso monokini you've been dreaming of! While it offers only one length option, this cut-out stunner has reviewers raving about its versatility across various torso lengths, all thanks to its adjustable shoulder and back straps and luxurious, stretchy fabric. Not to mention, the high-cut legs and cheeky back coverage allow you to flaunt plenty of skin, while the thick elastic waist ensures you feel confidently snatched all day long.
Summersalt The Long Torso Sidestroke
Made with careful diagonal seaming and comfy, supportive fabric, this Summersalt one-piece offers full butt coverage and gentle support for all bust sizes, so you can strut your stuff with confidence at the beach. And hey, if you've got a longer torso, there's even a special version with an extra 1.75 inches added to the classic Sidestroke.
Aerie Shine Rib Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
From its adorable keyhole detail to its sultry cross-back straps and subtly shimmering ribbed fabric, this Aerie swimsuit is an absolute head-turner. Offering just the right amount of booty coverage and adjustable straps for that perfect fit, it's all about making waves in style. Plus, with two length options available, you can ensure it suits your frame flawlessly.
Lands' End SlenderSuit Wrap-One Piece Swimsuit
Featuring crisscross shirring and a cozy built-in soft cup bra, this swimsuit not only enhances your bust but also provides ample coverage in the back and a subtle hint of cleavage in the front, catering perfectly to those who prefer extra support. What's more, it's available in four different cup sizes and offers three length options, ensuring a tailored fit for every body type.
J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
Want to ditch those pesky tan lines? Then you'll absolutely adore this ruched swimsuit that's a total fan favorite. With removable straps, you can rock it however you like. Plus, it's got a full-coverage bottom, flattering front ruching, and comes in a bunch of fun colors. Oh, and the best part? You can choose from two different lengths for that perfect fit.
CUPSHE Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit
With a whopping 24,000 five-star reviews, this adorable ruffled number is a total steal at just $37. While it may not have been designed specifically for longer torsos, it's definitely got the tall girl stamp of approval thanks to its lace-up back, giving you the freedom to tailor the fit just how you like it.
