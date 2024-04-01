Pregnant Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Reveal They May Be Expecting Twin Babies

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan may be in for double the fun.
The Too Hot to Handle star—who announced she's pregnant with her first child with the TikToker on March 31—revealed it's possible she could be having twins.
"It might be two babies—we're not sure yet," Francesca exclusively told E! News at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in an interview airing April 1. "We have our big ultrasound on Friday, so we find out how many are in there and everything." (See all the stars who walked the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards red carpet here.)
Jesse, who stepped out alongside his fiancée for the red carpet event, added that, no matter what the doctor appointment reveals, he and Francesca—who have been candid about their tumultuous fertility journey—are just "so excited."
"We put so much time and effort, blood, sweat and tears into making these babies so it's not like it was a shock," explained Jesse, who is also parent to Arlo, 14, from a previous relationship. "But we were so happy that it actually happened. It's just been the most exciting time of our lives."
And exciting might be an understatement, seeing as Francesca recalled being in a state of complete "disbelief" when she first learned her IVF treatment took.
"I did not believe it," the Perfect Match alum remembered. "When we got the positive test, I was in shock. I was frozen for, like, 30 minutes, and then we took 10 more tests after that and they were all positive, and I was like, ‘OK, this is happening.'"
The 30-year-old noted that her reaction was partly the result of becoming "so unhopeful" after experiencing a lot of lows along the way. "After you go through a loss," she continued, "it's kind of hard to get excited again. But I'm finally excited and it feels more real now."
As for how Francesca and Jesse—who confirmed their engagement in May 2023—feel about becoming parents? Ultimately, they feel pretty prepared.
"I have been thinking about baby names for a year and a half now," Francesca admitted. "I already have the ones that we love the most locked in. We know what we're gonna do for the nursery. We have everything mapped out so perfectly because we've been trying for so long, so we just know everything."
Tune into E! News on April 1 for more from the award show.
And keep reading to see more stars who stepped out for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.