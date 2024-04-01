Pregnant Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Reveal They May Be Expecting Twin Babies

Watch : Francesca Farago & Jesse Sullivan Are Expecting Twins?! Couple Admits a Baby Bombshell (Exclusive)

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan may be in for double the fun.

The Too Hot to Handle star—who announced she's pregnant with her first child with the TikToker on March 31—revealed it's possible she could be having twins.

"It might be two babies—we're not sure yet," Francesca exclusively told E! News at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in an interview airing April 1. "We have our big ultrasound on Friday, so we find out how many are in there and everything." (See all the stars who walked the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards red carpet here.)

Jesse, who stepped out alongside his fiancée for the red carpet event, added that, no matter what the doctor appointment reveals, he and Francesca—who have been candid about their tumultuous fertility journey—are just "so excited."

"We put so much time and effort, blood, sweat and tears into making these babies so it's not like it was a shock," explained Jesse, who is also parent to Arlo, 14, from a previous relationship. "But we were so happy that it actually happened. It's just been the most exciting time of our lives."