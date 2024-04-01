Jennifer Garner Mourns Death of "Kind and Brilliant" Dad William Garner

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Jennifer Garner's family has lost their patriarch.

The Alias alum shared her father William "Bill" Garner died peacefully on March 30 at the age of 85.

"We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question,)" she wrote on Instagram April 1, sharing photos of Bill throughout the years. "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."

Now, she and her two sisters are choosing to honor their dad by remembering his "gentle demeanor and quiet strength."

"For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad," she wrote. "We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith."

Jennifer went on to share her gratitude to the healthcare workers who took care of her dad as he spent his final days "surrounded by daughters and grandchildren," which includes her and ex Ben Affleck's kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.