Jerrod Carmichael Shares Update on Tyler the Creator Friendship After "Chaotic" Chat Goes Viral

Jerrod Carmichael is clearing the air after that confrontation with Tyler, the Creator.

After the pair had an awkward conversation about the comedian's past romantic feelings for the Grammy winner during the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show premiere, Jerrod has now revealed where he and Tyler stand.

"I think that conversation is so wild and important, and I mostly have gratitude to him for doing it," he explained to Esquire in an interview published April 1. "It's a conversation that's never happened before on TV, and he knows that I'm insane, I guess, so he was down for something chaotic."

"I think we're okay," the 36-year-old continued. "I'm in New York now, so I don't see him that often, but still admire him and love him, and his friendship meant so much to me, and he inspired me so much. I think every conversation in the show has made the relationship better, at least more honest. But I think we're good."