Jerrod Carmichael Shares Update on Tyler the Creator Friendship After "Chaotic" Chat Goes Viral

Jerrod Carmichael is clearing the air after that confrontation with Tyler, the Creator.
After the pair had an awkward conversation about the comedian's past romantic feelings for the Grammy winner during the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show premiere, Jerrod has now revealed where he and Tyler stand.
"I think that conversation is so wild and important, and I mostly have gratitude to him for doing it," he explained to Esquire in an interview published April 1. "It's a conversation that's never happened before on TV, and he knows that I'm insane, I guess, so he was down for something chaotic."
"I think we're okay," the 36-year-old continued. "I'm in New York now, so I don't see him that often, but still admire him and love him, and his friendship meant so much to me, and he inspired me so much. I think every conversation in the show has made the relationship better, at least more honest. But I think we're good."
In the clip from the March 29 episode, which went viral on social media, Jerrod—who shared in the episode that he previously confessed his feelings to the rapper via text —confronted a seemingly-avoidant Tyler about their now-awkward friendship.
"It's because I told you I had feelings for you, and we didn't talk about it, ever," Jerrod admitted. "That was, like, weird. I don't know if it was just too awkward to talk about or just too— I don't know. I feel like you left me hanging out there a little bit."
And when Tyler couldn't remember his response, the On The Count of Three actor recalled, "You laughed and called me a stupid b---h."
However, the rapper admitted he just struggled to process the information.
"That was a lot to download," Tyler explained of Jerrod's first confession. "I still don't know how to respond." After a back and forth, Tyler told the Poor Things actor, "You'll live," and walked out of the hotel room.
But Jerrod doesn't regret bringing cameras in for the conversation.
"With the cameras, it's where I perform the least," he told Vulture in an interview published March 29. "The conversations you see on the show are an excuse to say what I really want to say."