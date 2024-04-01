Why Shakira and Her Sons Thought Barbie Was “Emasculating”

Shakira shared the reason why her sons Milan and Sasha "absolutely hated" the 2023 Barbie movie, explaining that they felt the storyline for men was "emasculating."

Shakira doesn't think life in plastic is so fantastic. 

In fact, the "Punteria" singer—who shares sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with ex Gerard Piqué—revealed that she understood why her kids "absolutely hated" how men were portrayed in the Barbie movie. 

"They felt that it was emasculating," Shakira told Allure magazine in an interview published April 1. "And I agree, to a certain extent."

Shakira went on to explain that she'd rather her sons "feel powerful" while still "respecting women." And in her opinion, the 2023 blockbuster hit fell short in that regard.

"I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide," the 47-year-old continued. "I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity."

She noted that "men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well," before concluding, "We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost."

And an unconventional take on Barbie isn't the only thing Shakira got candid about. After all, the "Hips Don't Lie" artist—who announced her split from Gerard in 2022 after eleven years together—also shared how making her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, helped her turn the difficult emotions surrounding her breakup from the former soccer player into something good. 

Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy

"Making this music has shown me that my pain can be transformed into creativity," she said. "The songs are full of anecdotes and some very intense emotions I have experienced in these two years."

Adding that the journey allowed her to be "reborn as a woman," Shakira continued, "I have rebuilt myself in the ways I believe are appropriate. No one tells me how to cry or when to cry, no one tells me how to raise my children, no one tells me how I become a better version of myself. I decide that."

Keep reading to relive more moments between Shakira, Gerard and their two kids. 

Instagram
Magical Memories

Family vacation! Shakira shared snapshots of her and her children visiting Disney World in Florida in January 2022.

Instagram
All Smiles

The mother-son duo wore their Mickey Mouse ears while enjoying a day at the amusement park.

TikTok
No. 1 Fan

"Watching the @miamiheat win while having a hugs and kisses session," the artist captioned a December 2021 Instagram post, "(sweeter than a pound of cotton candy!)"

TikTok
Her “New Dancers”

Shakira posted a video of herself and her "new dancers" brushing up on their choreography to TikTok in August 2021.

Instagram
Happy Holidays

Shakira spent time with her boys after Christmas and couldn't help but snuggle up with all of them.

Instagram
Muddy Buddies

Gerard Piqué had a boys' day with his sons Milan and Sasha in October 2018.

Instagram
Best Buds

These two are best friends and it's too cute.

Instagram
Mom's Biggest Fans

Sasha and Milan looked like little rockers as they watched their mom in concert in summer of 2018.

Instagram
New Year's Eve Blast

The family of four rang in the new year together in a snowy location in 2017.

Instagram
Face Time

After Sasha got sick in 2016, Shakira shared this snap to show how happy and healthy he was.

Instagram
Kisses

Happy baby, happy father.

Instagram
Travel Buddies

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer loves taking her boys with her on her travels...even all the way to Japan!

Instagram
Mean Muggin'

"Daddy-Sasha time!" Piqué captioned this adorable selfie in December 2015.

Instagram
Halloween Mice

In October 2015, the family dressed up as the iconic Italian mouse character Topo Gigio for Halloween.

Instagram
Little Angels

Lovey, lovey.

JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Daddy Time

Milan and Sasha brought their dad good luck during a Spanish league football match.

Instagram
Guy Time

The retired soccer star snuggled up to his two boys in May 2015 and there is almost too much cuteness in this photo to handle. 

Instagram
Farm Fun

The family members enjoyed a day of fun at the farm in 2014.

Instagram
Trio Travel

Shakira and her now-ex took their son Milan on a trip in 2014 before they expanded their family.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

The Colombian singer shared a sweet smooch with her oldest son before getting ready for baby number two.

Instagram
Mother-Son Bonding

We can't get over this photo of Shakira and Milan. It's so stinking cute.

Instagram
Dress Up Time

In 2013, Milan dressed up as a police man for Halloween and it was adorable.

Instagram
Countryside Cuties

Summertime in the French countryside sounds wonderful don't you think? We have a feeling Shakira and her family loved every second they were there.

Instagram
Father-Son Time

In July 2013, the athlete spent quality time with his first born.

Instagram
Tickle Tickle

Milan has the giggles thanks to his dad's tickles.

Instagram
Take Your Son to Work

When Shakira was a coach on The Voice, she made sure to bring her son along for the ride.

Instagram
Baby Relaxing

Gerard looked totally at ease as he held his son back in April 2013.

Twitter
Milan's Soccer Debut

Baby Milan looked so peaceful in this family photo at his first soccer game.

