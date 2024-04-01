Why Shakira and Her Sons Thought Barbie Was “Emasculating”

Watch : Why Shakira Says Her Sons “Hated” the ‘Barbie’ Movie

Shakira doesn't think life in plastic is so fantastic.

In fact, the "Punteria" singer—who shares sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with ex Gerard Piqué—revealed that she understood why her kids "absolutely hated" how men were portrayed in the Barbie movie.

"They felt that it was emasculating," Shakira told Allure magazine in an interview published April 1. "And I agree, to a certain extent."

Shakira went on to explain that she'd rather her sons "feel powerful" while still "respecting women." And in her opinion, the 2023 blockbuster hit fell short in that regard.

"I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide," the 47-year-old continued. "I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity."

She noted that "men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well," before concluding, "We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost."