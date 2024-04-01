Why Shakira and Her Sons Thought Barbie Was “Emasculating”

Shakira doesn't think life in plastic is so fantastic.
In fact, the "Punteria" singer—who shares sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with ex Gerard Piqué—revealed that she understood why her kids "absolutely hated" how men were portrayed in the Barbie movie.
"They felt that it was emasculating," Shakira told Allure magazine in an interview published April 1. "And I agree, to a certain extent."
Shakira went on to explain that she'd rather her sons "feel powerful" while still "respecting women." And in her opinion, the 2023 blockbuster hit fell short in that regard.
"I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide," the 47-year-old continued. "I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity."
She noted that "men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well," before concluding, "We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost."
And an unconventional take on Barbie isn't the only thing Shakira got candid about. After all, the "Hips Don't Lie" artist—who announced her split from Gerard in 2022 after eleven years together—also shared how making her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, helped her turn the difficult emotions surrounding her breakup from the former soccer player into something good.
"Making this music has shown me that my pain can be transformed into creativity," she said. "The songs are full of anecdotes and some very intense emotions I have experienced in these two years."
Adding that the journey allowed her to be "reborn as a woman," Shakira continued, "I have rebuilt myself in the ways I believe are appropriate. No one tells me how to cry or when to cry, no one tells me how to raise my children, no one tells me how I become a better version of myself. I decide that."
